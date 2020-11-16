SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplify Medical, Inc., maker of the Simplify® Cervical Artificial Disc, announced today that David Hovda, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2020 Canaccord Genuity Virtual Medical Technologies & Diagnostics Forum and invites investors to participate via the conference webcast. Please see additional details below:



2020 Canaccord Genuity Virtual Medical Technologies & Diagnostics Forum

Title: Simplify Medical Company Presentation Format: Virtual Company Presentation & One-on-One meetings with Management Date: Thursday, November 19th 2020 Time: 11:00 am Eastern Time Presenter: David Hovda, President & CEO





About Simplify® Disc

Simplify® Disc is a motion-preserving cervical artificial disc designed to allow for advanced imaging capability of MRI, to better match patients’ anatomies, and for physiologic movement. It is composed of advanced, primarily non-metal materials (PEEK-on-ceramic) to permit the full diagnostic imaging capability of MRI, potentially minimizing patient exposure to ionizing radiation. The three-piece disc, with a semi-constrained mobile core, is designed to mimic/replicate the natural biomechanical motion of a healthy disc. Implantation of the Simplify Disc is accomplished in a straightforward, three-step procedure.

About Simplify Medical

Simplify Medical is a medical device company focused on cervical spinal disc arthroplasty, using innovative, MRI-compatible materials designed to optimize diagnostic imaging and decrease the need for ionizing radiation. Simplify Medical is located in Sunnyvale, California. To learn more, visit http://www.simplifymedical.com/.

