AS Pro Kapital Grupp (hereinafter Pro Kapital) informs that the subscription period of the private placement of nonconvertible bonds (hereinafter the “Bonds”), which was announced on 22 May 2020, has ended on 13 November 2020.
The Management Board has decided on the allocation of the first subscription of the Bonds as follows:
CEO of Pro Kapital Paolo Michelozzi’s comment on the second subscription tranche of the Bonds: “We are glad that in this private placement in the second tranche we have refinanced part of our convertible bonds by issuing new nonconvertible bonds. Unfortunately, some subscriptions were not done in time due to technical issues of the banks, despite the Company extending the subscription period twice. As our investors continue to be interested in investing into our company, it is likely that we shall have a third tranche this year.”.
This notice has been published to comply with clauses 7.6. and 7.7. of the Requirement for Issuers of Nasdaq Tallinn Stock-Exchange.
Formats available: