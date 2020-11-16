Portland, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global single board computer market was estimated at $2.86 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit at $3.80 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increase in demand for single board computer components in aerospace and defense and rise in need for industrial automation drive the growth of the single board computer market. On the other hand, complex integration process of advanced electronics devices impedes the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, miniaturization of electronic devices is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

With most organizations coming up with remote working policies for their employees, there's been a significant rise in demand for these single board devices that have several applications in home computers, video pokers, slot machines, and many more.

Simultaneously, disruptions in the supply chain hampered the market negatively. Also, there's been a sizeable decline in demand for single board computer components from the aerospace sector. Nevertheless, the global single board computed market is anticipated to get back to its position soon.

The global single board computer market is analyzed across product type, end-use, and region. Based on product type, the X86 segment contributed to nearly half of the total market share in 2019 and is projected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. At the same time, the ARM segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Based on end use, the industrial automation segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2019 and is expected to lead the trail till 2027. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2019, generating nearly two-fifths of the global single board computer market. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would register the fastest CAGR of 5.8% by the end of 2027. The other two provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global single board computer market report include Eurotech Group, Qualcomm Incorporated, Xilinx Inc., Digi International Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Aaeon Technology Inc., Mercury Systems Inc., Intel Corporation, Adlink Technology Inc., and Advantech Co. Ltd. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

