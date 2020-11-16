New York, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Geothermal Heat Pumps Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960951/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 12.3% over the period 2020-2027. Open Loop Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.5% CAGR and reach US$34.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Closed Loop Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $23.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR



The Geothermal Heat Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$23.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$32 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.7% and 10.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 187-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alstom SA

AltaRock Energy, Inc.

Baker Hughes, Inc.

Calpine Corporation

Climatemaster Inc.

Contact Energy Ltd.

ReNu Energy Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Geothermal Heat Pumps Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Geothermal Heat Pumps Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Geothermal Heat Pumps Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Open Loop Systems (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Open Loop Systems (Technology) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Open Loop Systems (Technology) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Closed Loop Systems (Technology) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Closed Loop Systems (Technology) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Closed Loop Systems (Technology) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Residential (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Residential (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Residential (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Commercial (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Commercial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Commercial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: Geothermal Heat Pumps Market in US$ Million in the

United States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 17: United States Geothermal Heat Pumps Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 18: United States Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: United States Geothermal Heat Pumps Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Geothermal Heat Pumps Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 21: Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Analysis in Canada in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 23: Geothermal Heat Pumps Market in Canada: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 24: Canadian Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Canadian Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Geothermal Heat Pumps Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 27: Canadian Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Geothermal

Heat Pumps Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 29: Geothermal Heat Pumps Market in Japan in US$ Million

by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 30: Japanese Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Geothermal Heat Pumps in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Japanese Geothermal Heat Pumps Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 33: Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 34: Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Estimates and Forecasts

in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 35: Chinese Geothermal Heat Pumps Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 36: Geothermal Heat Pumps Market in China: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Chinese Demand for Geothermal Heat Pumps in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Chinese Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Geothermal Heat Pumps Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: European Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 41: Geothermal Heat Pumps Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 42: European Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: European Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 44: European Geothermal Heat Pumps Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 45: Geothermal Heat Pumps Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Salesby Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: European Geothermal Heat Pumps Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 47: Geothermal Heat Pumps Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: European Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 49: French Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 50: French Geothermal Heat Pumps Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 51: French Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Geothermal Heat Pumps Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 53: French Geothermal Heat Pumps Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 54: French Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 55: German Geothermal Heat Pumps Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 56: Geothermal Heat Pumps Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: German Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Geothermal Heat Pumps Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: German Geothermal Heat Pumps Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 61: Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 62: Italian Geothermal Heat Pumps Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 63: Geothermal Heat Pumps Market in Italy: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 64: Italian Demand for Geothermal Heat Pumps in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Italian Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 67: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Geothermal Heat Pumps Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 68: Geothermal Heat Pumps Market in the United Kingdom in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 69: United Kingdom Geothermal Heat Pumps Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Geothermal Heat Pumps in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: United Kingdom Geothermal Heat Pumps Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 73: Rest of Europe Geothermal Heat Pumps Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 74: Rest of Europe Geothermal Heat Pumps Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 75: Geothermal Heat Pumps Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 76: Rest of Europe Geothermal Heat Pumps Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 77: Geothermal Heat Pumps Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Rest of Europe Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 79: Asia-Pacific Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 80: Asia-Pacific Geothermal Heat Pumps Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 81: Asia-Pacific Geothermal Heat Pumps Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Geothermal Heat Pumps Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 83: Asia-Pacific Geothermal Heat Pumps Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Asia-Pacific Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 85: Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Analysis in Rest of

World in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 86: Geothermal Heat Pumps Market in Rest of World:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of World Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Rest of World Geothermal Heat Pumps Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 89: Geothermal Heat Pumps Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of World Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 58

