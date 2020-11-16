New York, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gene Delivery Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960944/?utm_source=GNW

4% over the period 2020-2027. Viral Gene Delivery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.6% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-viral Gene Delivery segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $758.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR



The Gene Delivery Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$758.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$695.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 247-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amgen, Inc.

Bayer AG

Human Stem Cells Institute

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

Oxford Biomedica plc

Pfizer, Inc.

Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., Ltd.

Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd.







Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



