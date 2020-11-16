QUINCY, Mass., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop today announced that it has signed on to be among the first pharmacies in the United States to administer future COVID-19 vaccines, once a vaccine is authorized or approved and recommended for use in the United States. Through a new partnership with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) designed to maximize access to the vaccine across the country quickly and efficiently, Stop & Shop is set to play an important role in making the vaccines available at its 250+ pharmacy locations across the Northeast. The vaccine will be administered to Stop & Shop customers at no cost.



“We’re proud to do our part in the fight against COVID-19 by joining this critical effort led by HHS - and by making the vaccines accessible for our customers as soon as safe and effective options become available,” shares Katie Thornell, Director of Pharmacy at Stop & Shop. “This move to become an early provider is part of our commitment to be a trusted health resource within our communities.”

Flu shots are currently available at all Stop & Shop’s pharmacy locations, and Stop & Shop is taking extensive health and safety precautions in accordance with CDC guidelines. Customers are required to wear face covering, and pharmacists are equipped with masks, gloves and face shields. The immunization area will also have strict disinfecting and sanitization measures in place between each patient.

To find your nearest Stop & Shop pharmacy, visit https://stopandshop.com/pharmacy.

