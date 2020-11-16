New York, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Floor POP Displays Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960934/?utm_source=GNW
7% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR

The Floor POP Displays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$890.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 94-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Creative Displays Now
  • DS Smith PLC
  • FFR Merchandising, Inc.
  • Georgia-Pacific LLC
  • Marketing Alliance Group
  • Pratt Industries, Inc.
  • Smurfit Kappa Group PLC
  • Sonoco Products Company
  • U.S. Corrugated
  • WestRock Company




I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Floor POP Display Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Floor POP Displays Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Floor POP Displays Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Floor POP Display Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 3: United States Floor POP Displays Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

CANADA
Table 4: Canadian Floor POP Displays Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

JAPAN
Table 5: Japanese Market for Floor POP Displays: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

CHINA
Table 6: Chinese Floor POP Displays Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Floor POP Display Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 7: European Floor POP Displays Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: European Floor POP Displays Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 9: Floor POP Displays Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

GERMANY
Table 10: Floor POP Displays Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

ITALY
Table 11: Italian Floor POP Displays Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Floor POP Displays: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 13: Rest of Europe Floor POP Displays Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 14: Floor POP Displays Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 15: Rest of World Floor POP Displays Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
