ROGERSVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This election year has revealed that the two-party system has contributed to stark division among Americans. With all eyes on newly elected state and federal officials, James Weart, a proud American, military veteran and criminal defense attorney with over forty years of experience, shares why now is the best time to establish a third political party into government. His new book, “Common Sense: A Real Party Movement” analyzes American history from the original thirteen colonies to the formulation of U.S. government to narrow in on how politics reached this boiling point and what changes can be made to the party system to save the country from further political divide.

Exploring the country’s historic roots, Weart shares warnings from George Washington in 1797 regarding the realities of governmental stagnation and deadlock caused by a two-party system. Knowledge of America’s fascinating history shines a light on the balance another political party could have on the middle class who, Weart notes, are not properly represented by the Republican and Democratic parties.

Weart explains how the rich and dominant elite run the two political parties as an oligarchy instead of a democracy and ignore the struggles of the middle class who elected them to power. He proposes that a new party, the Real Party of America, would better represent the average citizen and renew traditional founding values.

With a focus on curtailing government spending, resolving the COVID-19 crisis, repairing infrastructure and providing affordable health care, the Real Party of America would restore the country with elected officials that truly represent the middle class.

Providing honest findings on the country’s current political standing, “Common Sense: A Real Party Movement” drives readers to explore solutions to restore America’s moral compass and educate themselves on the importance of better representation for the future of this country.

“Common Sense: A Real Party Movement”

By James Weart, Juris Doctor

ISBN: 978-1-6632-1024-1 (softcover); 978-1-6632-1023-4 (electronic)

Available at the iUniverse Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

James C. Weart was raised in a military family that moved regularly and thus saw different parts of the country. In 1970, he graduated from Stetson University with a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science. He was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army and assigned to the Engineer Corps. He graduated from Mercer Law School with a Juris Doctor in 1976, later becoming a successful criminal defense lawyer in Orlando, Florida for 42 years. In 2017 and 2018 he was proclaimed one of the ten best criminal lawyers in the State of Florida by several national organizations. He is retired and currently resides in the mountains of Eastern Tennessee with his wife and three dogs.

