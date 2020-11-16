ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) reports the following transactions:

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility /
person closely associated
a)NameCarsten Hellmann
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPresident & CEO
b)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameALK-Abelló A/S
b)LEI529900SGCREUZCZ7P020
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and
(iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Share options

DK0060027142
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase (exercise of share options)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 6,604,338         6,442
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price		 

6,442

DKK 6,604,338
e)Date of the transaction2020-11-12
f)Place of the transactionNASDAQ Copenhagen




1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility /
person closely associated
a)NameCarsten Hellmann
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPresident & CEO
b)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameALK-Abelló A/S
b)LEI529900SGCREUZCZ7P020
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and
(iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		B shares


DK0060027142
b)Nature of the transactionSale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 13,238,205            6,442
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price		 

6,442

DKK 13,238,205
e)Date of the transaction2020-11-12
f)Place of the transactionNASDAQ Copenhagen




1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility /
person closely associated
a)NameSøren Daniel Niegel
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Management
b)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameALK-Abelló A/S
b)LEI529900SGCREUZCZ7P020
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and
(iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Share options

DK0060027142


b)Nature of the transactionPurchase (exercise of share options)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 2,731,365                   3,625
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price		 

3,625

DKK 2,731,365
e)Date of the transaction2020-11-12
f)Place of the transactionNASDAQ Copenhagen




1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility /
person closely associated
a)NameSøren Daniel Niegel
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Management
b)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameALK-Abelló A/S
b)LEI529900SGCREUZCZ7P020
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and
(iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		B shares

DK0060027142


b)Nature of the transactionSale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 6,373,553
DKK 1,692,600		                    3,048
                       806
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price		 

3,854

DKK 8,066,153
e)Date of the transaction2020-11-13
2020-11-16
f)Place of the transactionNASDAQ Copenhagen

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, mobile +45 2261 2525


Attachment