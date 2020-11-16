NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltron Therapeutics, Inc. today announced that it will participate in the 2020 Fall TechConnect Virtual Innovation Conferences' Virtual Defense TechConnect Innovation Summit. The conference will be held November 17-19, 2020.



Importantly, the Company was also selected as a 2020 TechConnect Defense Innovation Awardee. The annual TechConnect Defense Innovation Awards recognizes the top 15% of submitted Challenge technologies as ranked by the Selection Committee.

Voltron’s COVID-19 vaccine, HaloVax, is being developed using the novel Self Assembling Vaccine technology exclusively licensed from the Massachusetts General Hospital’s Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center, provides a novel approach to attacking the virus, and an important alternative to first generation vaccines in development.

Entering its seventh year, the annual Defense TechConnect (DTC) Summit, co-located with the Fall SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit, brings together defense, private industry, federal agency, and academic leadership to accelerate state-of-the-art technology solutions for the warfighter and national security.

The DTC supports innovation imperatives in the new National Defense Strategy (NDS) and is a unique platform to reach thousands of public and private leaders focused on innovation and technology to support the warfighter. At last year's Defense Innovation Summit, close to 1,000+ one-on-one meetings took place between small businesses and SBIR Federal Program Managers, 200+ booths and tabletop displays in the Exhibit Hall representing private sector companies and non-traditional innovators, and more than 30 breakout sessions focused on defense innovation areas of interest including but not limited to energy, cyber, biomedical, and command, control, communications, computers/intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR).

The DTC Summit is proud to once again host the Defense Innovation Technology Acceleration Challenges (DITAC), connecting emerging technologies with DOD component commands, officers, and acquisition experts. The annual DTC is one of the most well-attended defense innovation conferences of the year.

To learn more about the Virtual Defense TechConnect Summit and Expo, one of the most well-attended defense events of the year, please visit: https://events.techconnect.org/DTCFall/.

About Voltron Therapeutics, Inc.

Voltron Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware corporation, was founded in 2017 to lead and accelerate the development of the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center (VIC), and the Massachusetts General Hospital’s novel Self Assembling Vaccine technology in a variety of indications, including in Oncology and emerging Infectious Diseases. Voltron holds an exclusive worldwide license to this technology. With the work of our world class team of researchers and physicians, this technology has shown in certain pre-clinical studies initial proof of concept in two infectious diseases (Lassa Fever and Q Fever) as well as two oncology indications (Ovarian and HPV Related Cancers). For more information, please visit www.voltrontx.com .

About HaloVax™, LLC

HaloVax, LLC is a special purpose subsidiary of Voltron Therapeutics, Inc. in joint venture with Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) The mission of HaloVax is to develop a novel, Self-Assembling Vaccine against COVID-19, utilizing technology licensed by Voltron Therapeutics, Inc. from the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center at the Massachusetts General Hospital. The vaccine is being designed from a validated platform to provide customized T cell immunity against COVID-19, as well as be able to adapt rapidly to potential genetic drift of the virus. For more information, please visit www.HaloVax.com .

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Hoth’s pipeline has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma and acne. To learn more, please visit www.hoththerapeutics.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the advancement and development of the VaxCelerate Platform, the commencement of clinical trials, the availability of data from clinical trials and other information that is not historical information. When used herein, words such as “anticipate”, “being”, “will”, “plan”, “may”, “continue”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon Voltron’s current expectations and various assumptions. Voltron believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. Voltron may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and any Voltron filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Voltron’s current plans, estimates and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Voltron cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Voltron does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.

