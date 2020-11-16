Early Black Friday gravity and cooling weighted blanket deals have landed, browse the top early Black Friday 25lb, 20lb, 18lb, and 15lb weighted blanket savings here on this page



A weighted blanket can help relieve stress and promote healthy sleeping habits, especially for people with insomnia or autism. The right weight should be 10 percent of the user’s bodyweight. Adults can use 12 lb, 18 lb, or 25 lb blankets safely while a 130lb child can use up to a 15 lb blanket comfortably. For weights between sizes, sizing up is recommended, meaning someone weighing close to 200lbs usually find a 20 lb the best fit. For those who tend to sleep war, some weighted blankets are designed with cooling properties.

