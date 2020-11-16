New York, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flexible OLED Display Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960931/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 32.1% over the period 2020-2027. PMOLED, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 29.5% CAGR and reach US$475.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the AMOLED segment is readjusted to a revised 32.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $104.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 31.4% CAGR



The Flexible OLED Display market in the U.S. is estimated at US$104.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$419.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 31.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 28.7% and 27.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 178-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AU Optronics Corporation

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.

EverDisplay Optronics (Shanghai) Limited

Japan Display, Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

RiTdisplay Corporation

Samsung Display Co Ltd.

Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd

Universal Display Corporation

Visionox Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960931/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Flexible OLED Display Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Flexible OLED Display Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Flexible OLED Display Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: PMOLED (Control Scheme) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: PMOLED (Control Scheme) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: AMOLED (Control Scheme) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: AMOLED (Control Scheme) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Curved Display (Flexibility Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Curved Display (Flexibility Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Foldable Display (Flexibility Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020

to 2027



Table 10: Foldable Display (Flexibility Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Lighting (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 12: Lighting (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Smartphones (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 14: Smartphones (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



Table 15: Television (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 16: Television (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: Monitor (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 18: Monitor (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Wearables (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 20: Wearables (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Flexible OLED Display Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 21: United States Flexible OLED Display Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Control Scheme: 2020 to 2027



Table 22: United States Flexible OLED Display Market Share

Breakdown by Control Scheme: 2020 VS 2027



Table 23: United States Flexible OLED Display Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Flexibility Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 24: United States Flexible OLED Display Market Share

Breakdown by Flexibility Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Flexible OLED Display Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Flexible OLED Display Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 27: Canadian Flexible OLED Display Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Control Scheme: 2020 to 2027



Table 28: Flexible OLED Display Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Control Scheme for 2020 and 2027



Table 29: Canadian Flexible OLED Display Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Flexibility Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 30: Flexible OLED Display Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Flexibility Type for 2020 and 2027



Table 31: Canadian Flexible OLED Display Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Flexible OLED Display Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 33: Japanese Market for Flexible OLED Display: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Control

Scheme for the Period 2020-2027



Table 34: Japanese Flexible OLED Display Market Share Analysis

by Control Scheme: 2020 VS 2027



Table 35: Japanese Market for Flexible OLED Display: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Flexibility

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 36: Japanese Flexible OLED Display Market Share Analysis

by Flexibility Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flexible

OLED Display in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Flexible OLED Display Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 39: Chinese Flexible OLED Display Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Control Scheme for the Period 2020-2027



Table 40: Chinese Flexible OLED Display Market by Control

Scheme: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 41: Chinese Flexible OLED Display Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Flexibility Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 42: Chinese Flexible OLED Display Market by Flexibility

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for Flexible OLED Display in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Chinese Flexible OLED Display Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Flexible OLED Display Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 45: European Flexible OLED Display Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 46: European Flexible OLED Display Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 47: European Flexible OLED Display Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Control Scheme: 2020-2027



Table 48: European Flexible OLED Display Market Share Breakdown

by Control Scheme: 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Flexible OLED Display Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Flexibility Type: 2020-2027



Table 50: European Flexible OLED Display Market Share Breakdown

by Flexibility Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 51: European Flexible OLED Display Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 52: European Flexible OLED Display Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 53: Flexible OLED Display Market in France by Control

Scheme: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 54: French Flexible OLED Display Market Share Analysis by

Control Scheme: 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Flexible OLED Display Market in France by Flexibility

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: French Flexible OLED Display Market Share Analysis by

Flexibility Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 57: Flexible OLED Display Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 58: French Flexible OLED Display Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 59: Flexible OLED Display Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Control Scheme

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 60: German Flexible OLED Display Market Share Breakdown

by Control Scheme: 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Flexible OLED Display Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Flexibility Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Flexible OLED Display Market Share Breakdown

by Flexibility Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 63: Flexible OLED Display Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 64: Flexible OLED Display Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 65: Italian Flexible OLED Display Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Control Scheme for the Period 2020-2027



Table 66: Italian Flexible OLED Display Market by Control

Scheme: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 67: Italian Flexible OLED Display Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Flexibility Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Italian Flexible OLED Display Market by Flexibility

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 69: Italian Demand for Flexible OLED Display in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 70: Italian Flexible OLED Display Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 71: United Kingdom Market for Flexible OLED Display:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Control Scheme for the Period 2020-2027



Table 72: United Kingdom Flexible OLED Display Market Share

Analysis by Control Scheme: 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Flexible OLED Display:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Flexibility Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: United Kingdom Flexible OLED Display Market Share

Analysis by Flexibility Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 75: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Flexible OLED Display in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 76: Flexible OLED Display Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 77: Rest of Europe Flexible OLED Display Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Control Scheme: 2020-2027



Table 78: Rest of Europe Flexible OLED Display Market Share

Breakdown by Control Scheme: 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Rest of Europe Flexible OLED Display Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Flexibility Type: 2020-2027



Table 80: Rest of Europe Flexible OLED Display Market Share

Breakdown by Flexibility Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 81: Rest of Europe Flexible OLED Display Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 82: Rest of Europe Flexible OLED Display Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 83: Flexible OLED Display Market in Asia-Pacific by

Control Scheme: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 84: Asia-Pacific Flexible OLED Display Market Share

Analysis by Control Scheme: 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Flexible OLED Display Market in Asia-Pacific by

Flexibility Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Flexible OLED Display Market Share

Analysis by Flexibility Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 87: Flexible OLED Display Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 88: Asia-Pacific Flexible OLED Display Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 89: Rest of World Flexible OLED Display Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Control Scheme: 2020 to 2027



Table 90: Flexible OLED Display Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Control Scheme for 2020

and 2027



Table 91: Rest of World Flexible OLED Display Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Flexibility Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Flexible OLED Display Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Flexibility Type for

2020 and 2027



Table 93: Rest of World Flexible OLED Display Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 94: Rest of World Flexible OLED Display Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960931/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001