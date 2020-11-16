San Jose, California, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ondot Systems, the digital card services platform for credit and debit issuers, introduces digital issuance as a new feature in Ondot Card App. Digital issuance is one of the most requested features by both consumers and financial institutions.

Digital Issuance lets financial institutions offer a digital version of a credit or debit card that consumers can add to their mobile wallet, such as Apple Pay, before the physical card arrives. Available for both new cards and replacement of lost or stolen cards, the digital card is accepted anywhere you can pay with mobile wallets, and significantly increases card activation rates and early usage.

The addition of digital issuance helps Ondot Card App deliver the complete solution for a modern card experience, including getting a card quickly, using it instantly, managing it from anywhere, and engaging through alerts and offers.

“This is easily the number one capability requested by our financial institution clients,” said Prasanna Narayan, Ondot’s vice president of product management. “Ondot has worked to deliver this in a way that seamlessly fit into issuers’ existing processes, so financial institutions can launch this quickly.”

Card App is a platform that enables banks and credit unions to provide consumers with an easy and intuitive way to use and manage their digital credit and debit cards.

In addition, Ondot is hosting an upcoming webinar on Capturing Growth with Digital Issuance on Nov. 19. Ondot will discuss how digital cards can increase spend, attract new customers and retain existing ones. Key topics will include:

Importance of digital issuance;

How digital issuance can boost profitability for financial institutions;

The logistics involved in offering digital cards instantly.

The webinar is free and people can register at: https://ondotsystems.zoom.us/webinar/register/4116037265442/WN_g5IBtOXZR9yfoIQcCwLO6Q.

About Ondot

Founded in 2011, Ondot provides more than 4,500 banks and credit unions with Card App, a digital card management platform to drive cardholder engagement. From community issuers to top global banks, Ondot enables financial institutions to offer in-the-moment convenience, control, and transparency for credit and debit cards, leading to higher usage, lower cost, and reduced fraud. To learn more about Ondot Systems, visit www.ondotsystems.com.

#

Chuck Meyers Ondot Systems 800 669 6265, ext. 151 charles.meyers@ondotsystems.com