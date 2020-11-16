PRESS RELEASE

November 2020, 16th

Aéroports de Paris SA

October 2020 traffic figures and traffic assumption for 2021

In October 2020, Groupe ADP total traffic1 is down by 56.8% compared to October 2019 with 9.1 million passengers welcomed for the entire network of operated airports.

At Paris Aéroport alone, the traffic decreased by 75.6% compared to October 2019 with 2.3 million passengers welcomed.

At Paris-Charles de Gaulle, only terminals 2E, 2F and 2AC are currently opened in order to handle the entirety of commercial passenger flights. At Paris-Orly, the open terminals are Orly 3 and 4. Orly 1 is closed since November 11th at night.

Regarding Groupe ADP's international platforms, and regarding scheduled commercial traffic, all airports are open to all types of commercial flights, although some local restrictions may apply. Delhi and Hyderabad airports are open for domestic flights and international flights only with the countries India has signed bilateral agreements with.

As a reminder, Groupe ADP has signed on November 5th a partnership with Cerballiance, to ease the carrying out of the screening tests due to travels for departing passengers2. Thanks to this partnership, departing passengers can make an appointment in a laboratory of the Cerballiance network or directly at the airports screening centers, implemented at Paris-Orly since November 6th, and since November 12th at Paris - Charles de Gaulle. Passengers will be able to obtain a result within 48 hours for a RT-PCR test and within 1 to 2 hours for an antigenic test. To date, these antigenic and RT-PCR tests are supported by the French Health Insurance for all passengers.

In Paris Aéroport:

International traffic (excluding Europe) was down (-79.6%), due to the decrease of all the destinations: North America (-92.8%), Asia-Pacific (-92.4%), Latin America (-87.7%), the Middle East (- 81.2%), Africa (- 70.5%), the French Overseas Territories (-36.6%);

European traffic (excluding France) was down by 79.7%;

Traffic within France was down by 53.4%;

The number of connecting passengers decreased by 78.7%. The connecting rate stood at 19.4%, down by 2.8 points compared with October 2019.

Since the beginning of the year, Groupe ADP total traffic1 is down by 61.3 % with a total of 81.4 million passengers.

Since the beginning of the year, Paris Aéroport passenger traffic has decreased by 67.3%, with a total of 30.1 million passengers. The number of connecting passengers has decreased by 66.8%. The connecting rate stands at 23.1%, up by 0.7 point.

Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.4%-owned by Groupe ADP3, decreased by 60.8% in October 2020 and has decreased by 74.7% since the beginning of the year. As a reminder, Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul Airport as of April 6th, 20194. Excluding Istanbul Atatürk, TAV Airports traffic decreased by 69.6% since the beginning of the year.

Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by 81.3% in October 2020 and has decreased by 64.9% since the beginning of the year.

Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by 85.8% in October 2020 and has decreased by 76.3% since the beginning of the year.

Passenger traffic at GMR Airports, 49%-owned by Groupe ADP since July 20205, decreased by 66.4% in October 2020.

Given the uncertainties linked to the health crisis, Groupe ADP is working on a traffic hypothesis for 2021 which would be, to be more relevant, compared to the 2019 traffic data. This 2021 hypothesis could thus be established in a range between 45% and 55% of the 2019 traffic. It would be based in particular on a slow and gradual recovery of traffic from April 2021 and the absence of new travel restrictions as of summer 2021.

Passengers Oct. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Jan.- Oct. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Last 12 months % change 2020/2019 Paris-CDG 1,215,906 -81.7% 20,489,610 -68.3% 31,936,021 -57.9% Paris-Orly 1,043,365 -60.3% 9,603,389 -64.8% 14,189,791 -55.9% Total Paris Aéroport 2,259,271 -75.6% 30,092,999 -67.3% 46,125,812 -57.3% Santiago de Chile 349,932 - 81.3% 7,233,378 - 64.9% 11,259,530 - 54.7% Amman 102,325 -85.8% 1,809,063 -76.3% 3,096,755 -65.1% New Delhi 2,140,028 -64.4% 23,089,200 -58.7% 35,725,490 -47.1% Hyderabad 806,091 -57.5% 7,479,373 -58.9% 11,517,273 -47.3% Cebu 43,213 -95.6% 2,634,789 -74.9% 4,814,437 -61.2% Total GMR Airports 2,989,332 -66.4% 33,203,362 -60.7% 52,057,200 -48.9% Antalya 1,856,512 - 55.2% 8,989,075 - 73.1% 11,257,066 - 68.2% Ankara 422,535 - 62.6% 4,400,398 - 62.4% 6,376,800 - 54.6% Izmir 523,777 - 51.1% 4,767,866 - 55.1% 6,539,775 - 47.6% Bodrum 208,526 - 43.9% 1,401,392 - 66.3% 1,590,845 - 63.4% Gazipaşa Alanya 38,286 - 65.6% 235,094 - 76.8% 323,342 - 70.2% Medina 98,734 - 78.4% 2,042,195 - 71.0% 3,386,565 - 59.1% Tunisia 32,327 - 87.5% 306,853 - 89.5% 434,890 - 85.8% Georgia 19,454 - 94.1% 606,969 - 84.1% 1,094,502 - 75.0% North Macedonia 55,187 - 77.0% 687,768 - 70.0% 1,073,093 - 59.0% Zagreb(6) 55,289 - 83.3% 840,610 - 71.6% 1,319,032 - 61.3% Total TAV Airports



(excluding Istanbul Atatürk)(7) 3,310,627 - 60.8% 24,278,220 - 69.6% 33,395,910 - 62.6% Total TAV Airports 3,310,627 - 60.8% 24,278,220 - 74.7% 33,395,910 - 62.6%





Aircraft Movements Oct. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Jan.- Oct. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Last 12 months % change 2020/2019 Paris-CDG 16,245 -62.9% 188,216 -55.4% 264 448 -47.0% Paris-Orly 8,670 -51.6% 73,133 -60.8% 104 965 -52.6% Total Paris Aéroport 24,915 -59.6% 261,349 -57.0% 369,413 -48.7% Santiago de Chile 3,970 - 69.3% 51,966 - 60.2% 78,751 - 50.1% Amman 1,476 -77.5% 20,484 -69.8% 32,411 -59.2% New Delhi 18,631 -53.3% 174,191 -52.0% 252,846 -42.3% Hyderabad 8,345 -47.5% 73,497 -51.1% 106,589 -41.1% Cebu 548 -93.6% 25,092 -71.3% 43,530 -58.1% Total GMR Airports 27,524 -57.2% 272,780 -54.6% 402,965 -44.2% Antalya 10,653 - 52.1% 55,825 - 69.5% 76,491 - 61.2% Ankara 3,395 - 54.2% 33,986 - 55.7% 47,482 - 48.8% Izmir 4,096 - 38.1% 34,871 - 46.7% 46,997 - 39.3% Bodrum 1,669 - 30.9% 9,708 - 63.1% 11,586 - 58.0% Gazipaşa Alanya 305 - 56.7% 1,938 - 70.5% 2,694 - 62.2% Medina 986 - 72.7% 16,093 - 68.6% 25,371 - 57.8% Tunisia 359 - 78.1% 3,091 - 82.7% 4,141 - 78.4% Georgia 702 - 77.7% 10,492 - 71.6% 15,630 - 64.0% North Macedonia 713 - 61.1% 7,680 - 59.0% 10,751 - 49.9% Zagreb(1) 1,772 - 56.2% 18,562 - 51.6% 25,257 - 43.4% Total TAV Airports



(excl. Istanbul Atatürk)(2) 24,650 - 54.1% 192,246 - 63.1% 266,400 - 54.9% Total TAV Airports 24,650 - 54.1% 192,246 - 69.6% 266,400 - 54.9%





Geographic split

Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Oct. 2020

% change 2020/2019 Share of total traffic Jan.-Oct. 2020

% change 2020/2019 Share of total traffic France -53.4% 29.2% -55.4% 20.3% Europe -79.7% 37.5% -69.5% 41.1% Other International

Of which -79.6% 33.3% -69.2% 38.7% Africa -70.5% 13.1% -65.1% 11.9% North America -92.8% 3.3% -78.4% 7.3% Latin America -87.7% 1.3% -68.2% 3,0% Middle-East -81.2% 3.8% -69.3% 4.8% Asia-Pacific -92.4% 2.0% -77.4% 4.4% French Overseas Territories -36.6% 9.8% -44.3% 7.3% Total Paris Aéroport -75.6% 100.0% -67.3% 100.0%





Paris Aéroport

(Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Oct. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Jan.- Oct. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Connecting Passengers(1) 223,862 - 78.7% 3,415,979 -66.8% Connecting rate 19.4% -2.8 pts 23.1% +0.7 pt Seat load factor 59.0% -27.6 pts 75.3% -10,8 pts

(1) Departing passengers

