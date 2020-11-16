New York, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Exploration and Production (EandP) Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960920/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 18.6% over the period 2020-2027. On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.1% CAGR and reach US$12.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cloud-based segment is readjusted to a revised 21.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18% CAGR



The Exploration and Production (E&P) Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.7% and 16.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 195-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Baker Hughes, a GE company

Computer Modelling Group Ltd.

eDrilling AS

Emerson Paradigm Holding LLC

E-Tech International

ETL Solutions Ltd.

Exprodat Consulting Ltd.

G.E.Plan Consulting Srl

GE Oil & Gas

Halliburton

Ihs Markit Ltd.

Ikon Science Ltd.

Interactive Network Technologies, Inc.

Ion Geophysical Corporation

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

OVS Group LLC

P2 Energy Solutions

Pason Systems Corp.

Peloton Interactive, Inc.

Petroleum Experts Ltd.

Petrolink Services Inc.

RockFlow Dynamics

Schlumberger Ltd.

TDE Group Limited







IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

