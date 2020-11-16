Phoenix, Arizona, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are you thinking of buying a new car or acquiring a pre-owned car from a certified auto dealer? As you may already know the challenges of repairing or replacing car parts can be a real hassle but the real challenge comes with choosing the kind of protection that suits your needs. The market is full of hundreds of auto protection and insurance and new car warranty plans so much so that it makes it extremely confusing for an average driver to make a reasonable decision on which one he or she should buy. This is why this guide is carefully planned to help you understand the thin line between manufacturer warranty and auto protection plans.

First, manufacturer warranties are protections offered provided by automakers at discounted prices as a way of backing the quality of the car being sold. Ordinarily, the automaker promises to bear all the costs requiring replacements, repairs, or reimbursements that the buyer may claim for meeting the costs of damages to essential components that make the car function. Whether you want to have purchased a certified pre-owned vehicle or simply want to beef up your auto protection, chances are your car manufacturer has provided some form of basic warranty.

No matter the brand or model of your car, chances are your car is going to last longer than the manufacturer warranty, which only covers the engine, powertrain, and other essential components that are not classified as common wear parts. For this reason, you will want to purchase an extended warranty that can guarantee continued protection for your car no matter the age. For the last many years, Veritas Global Protection has been committed to remaining the most competitive and leading extended warranty provider.

Types of Manufacturer Warranties

Manufacturer warranties are offered on new or certified pre-owned cars and cover damages or defects arising from design faults of the manufacturer. But this doesn't mean you will get the protection if you buy a vehicle from a friend or some unknown online dealer, unless such a car still has a valid warranty and that the manufacturer allows for the transfer of warranty plans to new owners. Auto protection plans differ depending on the automaker, but below are some of the types you are likely going to find on the market.

Lifetime Limited Parts Warranty

The term "Lifetime" always sounds good to our ears, but do you know what the plan covers? Manufacturers are now producing vehicles that last longer than before. When properly kept, a vehicle is likely to last longer than 200,000 miles and still be in good driving shape. What this means is that the maker will provide protection for a limited period of some parts and promise to repair or replace certain parts for as long as your car is on the road.

Maintenance Warranty Coverage

They are typically add-on coverages that do not cover parts that may appear less critical but which can prove extremely expensive when they get damaged. Because of the rising cost of car repair and maintenance, car owners are encouraged to go for this type of warranty to safeguard their pockets and ensure complete protection.

Repairs You Cannot Expect from Your Manufacturer Warranty?

Typically, a manufacturer warranty will cover car repairs and replacement parts due to manufacturer errors or design errors, but not repairs from external forces. Here are some of the repair and maintenance issues that are not covered by a typical new car warranty:

• Regular or Routine Car Maintenance---You do not expect your car warranty to cover oil changes, replacement of brake pads, tire rotation, and tire changes.

• Wear and tear items---Components that break or wear easily such as clutches, brakes, and windshield wiper replacements, are not to be included in a majority of car warranties.

• Damage Due to Collision or Environmental Factors---Car owners should not expect any help if the car is damaged due to elements of weather such as wind, corrosion, hail, or because of being hit by another motorist.

• Cosmetic parts---If your paint chips or get a ding in your windshield, your automaker won't consider fixing the damage for you. However, some manufacturers may include protection for cosmetic damage, but these may be bought separately.

If you want to enjoy driving your car without worrying about the cost of fixing major parts when an emergency comes knocking, buying an extended warranty from Veritas Global Protection is worth your consideration. For many years, Veritas has been providing world-class extended auto warranty plans at consumer-friendly prices, helping car drivers save thousands of dollars in unpaid repairs and part replacements.