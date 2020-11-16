Paris, November 12, 2020 – 6 p.m.

Revenue for the first half of 2020/2021: 301,2 M€,

down 7.6% (-5.9% of which at constant rates)

Gradual improvement of the situation in the second quarter

in the context of the health and economic crisis

Reduction of activity in France: -17.1%

Growth in international activity: +2.7% (+6.2% of which at constant rates)

The SII engineering group has released its first-half revenue data for fiscal 2020-2021.

Management Board chairman Eric MATTEUCCI commented that: “The first half of the 2020-2021 financial year experienced a low point in activity in April and May and has shown a slow and continuous recovery in activity since June 2020. The second quarter of the financial year shows encouraging signs for the rest of the year, although caution is still necessary in view of the latest measures taken by governments to tackle the health crisis. All our teams remain mobilized to ensure that we are able to continue our activities and win new markets. All the energy deployed allows us to be confident about our ability to return to growth.”

In M€

1er half (to September 30) 2019-2020 2020-2021 Change Change

at constant

rates* First quarter revenue 162.57 147.43 -9.3% -7.3% Second quarter revenue 163.34 153.78 -6.2% -4.5% Six month revenue 325.91 301.21 -7.6% -5.9% of which: France 169.20 140.20 -17.1% -17.1% of which: international 156.71 161.01 +2.7% +6.2%

* excluding the effect of exchange rates (2019-2020 exchange rates applied to 2020-2021 revenue)

SII Group, a specialist in engineering businesses, registered revenues of €301.12 million during the first half of the 2020/2021 financial year. After a first quarter down by 7.3% at constant rates (-9.3% at current rates) penalized by the strict lockdowns, the second quarter showed a gradual recovery of the activity illustrated by a more limited decline of 4.5% at constant rates (-6.2% at current rates). In the semester, the SII group benefited from its sectoral and geographic diversification, which has helped the activity to resist in this adverse climate. Activity shows slight growth overseas: +6.2% at constant rates (+2.7% at current rates).





Growth of the activity overseas and gradual recovery of the activity in France

In France, SII Group registered revenues of €67.6 million during the first half of 2020/2021. After a more than 20% decline in activity in the first quarter (€67.7 million), the second quarter showed a gradual recovery with €72.6 million, a 13.2% decrease compared to the second quarter in the previous financial year. The diversity of the business sectors in which the group intervenes has favored this incipient recovery. The health and economic crisis has mainly affected the aeronautical, automotive, transport and tourism sectors. The lockdown created major organizational difficulties for the continuation of activities in the defense sector during the first quarter. Activities in this sector largely recovered gradually in the second quarter. To reduce the impacts of the health and economic crisis, the group resorted to part-time activity for this entire period. Furthermore, sectors such as telecommunications, energy and banking have generally resisted since the start of the crisis.

Overseas, the half-yearly turnover shows 6.2% growth at constant exchange rates. The situation remains very varied according to the scale of the health crisis and the group's sectors of intervention in each country. Difficulties appeared in countries where the SII Group is exposed to the aeronautical sector (Germany, Canada, the Netherlands), the automotive sector (Germany, Spain, Czech Republic), transport and tourism (Spain). However, Poland, where exposure to different sectors is very diversified, registered exceptional resistance (+20.8% at constant rates). Three other countries supported international performance with a rate of growth in two figures (at constant rates): Romania (+13.5%), Columbia (+19.8%) and the United Kingdom (+50.6%). Changes in exchange rates slightly reduces performance at current rates outside France, which stands at +2.7%.

Outlook

After a first quarter greatly penalized by the lockdown, the second quarter showed a partial recovery of activities existing before the lockdown accompanied by the launch of new projects.

The current evolution of the health crisis in several countries calls for great caution but the new lockdowns have not resulted in the sudden and large-scale stoppage of projects in progress. On the basis of the situation to date, the next quarter might, once again, show an improvement in the situation in France and a good resistance among our activities overseas.

***

Next financial announcement:

Fiscal 2020-2021 half-year financial results, Wednesday, December 9, 2020 after the close of trading

Contacts:

SII - Eric Matteucci - 01.42.84.82.22

Media relations: CIC Market Solutions - Stéphanie Stahr - 01.53.48.80.57

ATTACHMENT: Revenue by quarter



In M€



Q1

2020-2021 Q2

2020-2021 H1

2020-2021 France 67.57 72.63 140.20 Change

of which: at constant rates* -21.0%

-21.0% -13.2%

-13.2% -17.1%

-17.1% International operations 79.86 81.15 161.01 Change

of which: at constant rates* +3.6%

+7.8% +1.9%

+4.6% +2.7%

+6.2% SII Group Total 147.43 153.78 301.21 Change

of which: at constant rates* -9.3%

-7.3% -5.9%

-4.5% -7.6%

-5.9%

*: excluding the impact of exchange-rate fluctuations (previous year’s exchange rates applied to current year’s revenue)

Attachment