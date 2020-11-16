LYON, France, and MIDDLETON, Wis. — November 16, 2020 — Esker, a worldwide leader in AI-driven process automation solutions and pioneer in cloud computing, today announced that Paulig, an international food and beverage company, has automated its order management process using Esker’s AI-driven Order Management solution. As part of its strategy to continuously improve business processes, Paulig’s Belgium-based branch and Tex-Mex brand, Poco Loco, sought a global automation solution that could automate non-EDI order entry, handle increasing order volumes, and integrate with its Microsoft Dynamics AX ERP system.



Processing orders is a critical component of doing business, but for companies like Paulig that manufacture and distribute perishable items, speed and accuracy in the supply chain is critical. By automating order processing with Esker, Paulig has improved the speed and efficiency of its order management process. Orders received from multiple countries (including Belgium, France and U.K.) are electronically processed, managed and archived, streamlining the entire cycle for everyone involved. Additionally, Esker’s user-friendly solution and interface were well received by the customer service department and user adoption was almost immediate.

Faced with many customers either not interested in moving to EDI or with order volumes too low to invest in EDI, Paulig required a flexible solution to address their unique needs and ordering form templates. The customer service department wanted to be able to handle the orders themselves without input from customers or having to ask customers to adapt their templates. With Esker, it was possible.

“A key factor in our decision to work with Esker was the maturity of the company and technology,” said Pieter Vandecaveye, Project Manager at Paulig. “Esker’s solution looked much better and met our needs more than any of the other vendors we had seen.”

Automated order management benefits

After just six months of solution implementation, Paulig is on track to achieve its target goal of automating 17,000 annual fax and email orders. The company has seen numerous benefits, including:

• Lean growth — growing order volumes can be managed without adding headcount

• Faster order processing — orders are entered into the ERP system in less than one minute on average

• Business continuity — cloud-based solution remains operational when working remotely, facilitates collaboration and ensures continuity when colleagues are on vacation

• Improved customer experience — staff is more available to answer customer calls and inquiries, make calculations, etc.

• Electronic archiving — orders are e-archived, linked back to the ERP and easily accessible

“Esker’s Order Management solution has quickly become an integral part of my team’s job,” said Nathalie Vandeburie, Customer Service Manager at Paulig. “It has enabled us to facilitate order processing and ensure continuity”

Business continuity

Esker’s continuous cloud-based platform and infrastructure have enabled Paulig to maintain business continuity during the pandemic while transitioning to a remote workforce. The customer service department was able to remain operational and process orders with confidence knowing that every order made it into Esker’s solution and no orders were lost.

Following the successful project in Belgium, Paulig plans to expand Esker’s Order Management solution to Santa Maria, a Paulig brand in Sweden.

About Paulig

Paulig is a family-owned food and beverage company, growing a new, sustainable food culture — one that is good for both people and the planet. Paulig provides all things tasty: coffees and beverages, Tex-Mex and spices, snacks and plant-based choices. The company's brands are Paulig, Santa Maria, Risenta, Gold&Green and Poco Loco. Paulig’s sales amounted to 921 million euros in 2019. The company has over 2,000 passionate employees in 13 different countries working around the purpose For a life full of flavour. Paulig wants to be at the forefront of change because they know that taste is key in building a better world.

About Esker

Esker is a worldwide leader in AI-driven process automation software, helping financial and customer service departments digitally transform their procure-to-pay (P2P) and order-to-cash (O2C) cycles. Used by more than 6,000 companies worldwide, Esker’s solutions incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) technology to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and internally. Founded in 1985, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on Twitter @EskerInc and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.





