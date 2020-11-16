– Event to showcase NGM’s multi-therapeutic area pipeline, including its oncology portfolio and Geographic Atrophy and NASH programs –



– Planned presentations from NGM management, NGM scientists and leading industry physicians –

– Fireside chat with executives from Merck Research Laboratories –

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM) (Nasdaq: NGM), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing transformative therapeutics for patients, today announced it will host a virtual R&D Day on December 9, 2020 at 12:00 pm ET.

The R&D Day will highlight NGM’s productive, 100+ researcher-led discovery engine and feature NGM’s pipeline of drug candidates in liver and metabolic diseases (aldafermin and MK-3655), retinal disease (NGM621) and cancer (NGM120 and NGM707). NGM also plans to unveil an additional oncology candidate at the event.

Members of NGM’s management and senior NGM scientists will present the company’s pipeline of programs and the unmet patient needs each aims to address. Guest speakers will include:

Daniel Von Hoff, M . D . , F.A.C.P. , Distinguished Professor, The Translational Genomics Research Institute

, Distinguished Professor, The Translational Genomics Research Institute Arun Sanyal, M . D . , Professor, Internal Medicine, Virginia Commonwealth University

, Professor, Internal Medicine, Virginia Commonwealth University Robert Schreiber , Ph . D . , Distinguished Professor, Pathology & Immunology, Washington University School of Medicine

, Distinguished Professor, Pathology & Immunology, Washington University School of Medicine Charles Wykoff, M.D., Ph.D., Director of Research at Retina Consultants Houston

As part of the event, NGM will host a fireside chat with Roger M. Perlmutter, M.D., Ph.D., President, Merck Research Laboratories, and Dean Y. Li, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Discovery Sciences and Translational Medicine, Merck Research Laboratories, to discuss the collaboration between NGM and Merck. The two companies have an ongoing broad, multi-year strategic collaboration to discover, develop and commercialize novel therapies across a wide range of therapeutic areas.

A live webcast of the event will be available at ir.ngmbio.com under ‘Events & Presentations’. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the NGM website for one year following the presentation.

