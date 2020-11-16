New York, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960913/?utm_source=GNW
2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$730 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Biopsy Forceps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$70.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cytology Brushes segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $156.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR
The Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$156.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$129.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.
Transbronchial Aspirational Needles Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR
In the global Transbronchial Aspirational Needles segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$163.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$235.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$81.3 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 231-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Endobronchial Ultrasound
Biopsy Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Endobronchial Ultrasound
Biopsy Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Biopsy Forceps by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Biopsy Forceps by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Biopsy Forceps by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Cytology Brushes
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Cytology Brushes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Cytology Brushes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Transbronchial
Aspirational Needles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Transbronchial Aspirational
Needles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Transbronchial
Aspirational Needles by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Spray Catheters
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Spray Catheters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Spray Catheters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Biopsy Needles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Biopsy Needles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Biopsy Needles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Cancer Diagnosis
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Cancer Diagnosis by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Cancer Diagnosis by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Infection
Diagnosis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Infection Diagnosis by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Infection Diagnosis by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Ambulatory
Surgery Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 29: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgery Centers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgery
Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Cancer Specialty
Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 32: World Historic Review for Cancer Specialty Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Cancer Specialty
Clinics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Diagnostic
Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 35: World Historic Review for Diagnostic Centers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Diagnostic Centers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by Product - Biopsy Forceps, Cytology
Brushes, Transbronchial Aspirational Needles, Spray Catheters
and Biopsy Needles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Endobronchial Ultrasound
Biopsy Devices by Product - Biopsy Forceps, Cytology Brushes,
Transbronchial Aspirational Needles, Spray Catheters and Biopsy
Needles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Endobronchial Ultrasound
Biopsy Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Biopsy Forceps, Cytology Brushes, Transbronchial
Aspirational Needles, Spray Catheters and Biopsy Needles for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by Application - Cancer Diagnosis and
Infection Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Endobronchial Ultrasound
Biopsy Devices by Application - Cancer Diagnosis and Infection
Diagnosis Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Endobronchial Ultrasound
Biopsy Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cancer Diagnosis and Infection Diagnosis for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers, Cancer Specialty Clinics and Diagnostic
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Endobronchial Ultrasound
Biopsy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery
Centers, Cancer Specialty Clinics and Diagnostic Centers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Endobronchial Ultrasound
Biopsy Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Cancer Specialty
Clinics and Diagnostic Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by Product - Biopsy Forceps, Cytology
Brushes, Transbronchial Aspirational Needles, Spray Catheters
and Biopsy Needles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Endobronchial Ultrasound
Biopsy Devices by Product - Biopsy Forceps, Cytology Brushes,
Transbronchial Aspirational Needles, Spray Catheters and Biopsy
Needles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Biopsy Forceps, Cytology Brushes,
Transbronchial Aspirational Needles, Spray Catheters and Biopsy
Needles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by Application - Cancer Diagnosis and
Infection Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Endobronchial Ultrasound
Biopsy Devices by Application - Cancer Diagnosis and Infection
Diagnosis Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Cancer Diagnosis and Infection Diagnosis for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers, Cancer Specialty Clinics and Diagnostic
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Endobronchial Ultrasound
Biopsy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery
Centers, Cancer Specialty Clinics and Diagnostic Centers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Cancer
Specialty Clinics and Diagnostic Centers for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by Product - Biopsy Forceps, Cytology
Brushes, Transbronchial Aspirational Needles, Spray Catheters
and Biopsy Needles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Endobronchial Ultrasound
Biopsy Devices by Product - Biopsy Forceps, Cytology Brushes,
Transbronchial Aspirational Needles, Spray Catheters and Biopsy
Needles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Biopsy Forceps, Cytology Brushes,
Transbronchial Aspirational Needles, Spray Catheters and Biopsy
Needles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by Application - Cancer Diagnosis and
Infection Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Endobronchial Ultrasound
Biopsy Devices by Application - Cancer Diagnosis and Infection
Diagnosis Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Cancer Diagnosis and Infection Diagnosis for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers, Cancer Specialty Clinics and Diagnostic
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Endobronchial Ultrasound
Biopsy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery
Centers, Cancer Specialty Clinics and Diagnostic Centers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Cancer
Specialty Clinics and Diagnostic Centers for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by Product - Biopsy Forceps, Cytology
Brushes, Transbronchial Aspirational Needles, Spray Catheters
and Biopsy Needles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: China Historic Review for Endobronchial Ultrasound
Biopsy Devices by Product - Biopsy Forceps, Cytology Brushes,
Transbronchial Aspirational Needles, Spray Catheters and Biopsy
Needles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Biopsy Forceps, Cytology Brushes,
Transbronchial Aspirational Needles, Spray Catheters and Biopsy
Needles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by Application - Cancer Diagnosis and
Infection Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: China Historic Review for Endobronchial Ultrasound
Biopsy Devices by Application - Cancer Diagnosis and Infection
Diagnosis Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Cancer Diagnosis and Infection Diagnosis for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers, Cancer Specialty Clinics and Diagnostic
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: China Historic Review for Endobronchial Ultrasound
Biopsy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery
Centers, Cancer Specialty Clinics and Diagnostic Centers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Cancer
Specialty Clinics and Diagnostic Centers for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Endobronchial Ultrasound
Biopsy Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by Product - Biopsy Forceps, Cytology
Brushes, Transbronchial Aspirational Needles, Spray Catheters
and Biopsy Needles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Endobronchial Ultrasound
Biopsy Devices by Product - Biopsy Forceps, Cytology Brushes,
Transbronchial Aspirational Needles, Spray Catheters and Biopsy
Needles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Biopsy Forceps, Cytology Brushes,
Transbronchial Aspirational Needles, Spray Catheters and Biopsy
Needles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by Application - Cancer Diagnosis and
Infection Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Endobronchial Ultrasound
Biopsy Devices by Application - Cancer Diagnosis and Infection
Diagnosis Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Cancer Diagnosis and Infection Diagnosis for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers, Cancer Specialty Clinics and Diagnostic
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Endobronchial Ultrasound
Biopsy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery
Centers, Cancer Specialty Clinics and Diagnostic Centers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Cancer
Specialty Clinics and Diagnostic Centers for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by Product - Biopsy Forceps, Cytology
Brushes, Transbronchial Aspirational Needles, Spray Catheters
and Biopsy Needles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: France Historic Review for Endobronchial Ultrasound
Biopsy Devices by Product - Biopsy Forceps, Cytology Brushes,
Transbronchial Aspirational Needles, Spray Catheters and Biopsy
Needles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Biopsy Forceps, Cytology Brushes,
Transbronchial Aspirational Needles, Spray Catheters and Biopsy
Needles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by Application - Cancer Diagnosis and
Infection Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: France Historic Review for Endobronchial Ultrasound
Biopsy Devices by Application - Cancer Diagnosis and Infection
Diagnosis Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Cancer Diagnosis and Infection Diagnosis for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers, Cancer Specialty Clinics and Diagnostic
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: France Historic Review for Endobronchial Ultrasound
Biopsy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery
Centers, Cancer Specialty Clinics and Diagnostic Centers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Cancer
Specialty Clinics and Diagnostic Centers for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by Product - Biopsy Forceps, Cytology
Brushes, Transbronchial Aspirational Needles, Spray Catheters
and Biopsy Needles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Endobronchial Ultrasound
Biopsy Devices by Product - Biopsy Forceps, Cytology Brushes,
Transbronchial Aspirational Needles, Spray Catheters and Biopsy
Needles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Biopsy Forceps, Cytology Brushes,
Transbronchial Aspirational Needles, Spray Catheters and Biopsy
Needles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by Application - Cancer Diagnosis and
Infection Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Endobronchial Ultrasound
Biopsy Devices by Application - Cancer Diagnosis and Infection
Diagnosis Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Cancer Diagnosis and Infection Diagnosis for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers, Cancer Specialty Clinics and Diagnostic
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Endobronchial Ultrasound
Biopsy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery
Centers, Cancer Specialty Clinics and Diagnostic Centers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Cancer
Specialty Clinics and Diagnostic Centers for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by Product - Biopsy Forceps, Cytology
Brushes, Transbronchial Aspirational Needles, Spray Catheters
and Biopsy Needles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Endobronchial Ultrasound
Biopsy Devices by Product - Biopsy Forceps, Cytology Brushes,
Transbronchial Aspirational Needles, Spray Catheters and Biopsy
Needles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Biopsy Forceps, Cytology Brushes,
Transbronchial Aspirational Needles, Spray Catheters and Biopsy
Needles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by Application - Cancer Diagnosis and
Infection Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Endobronchial Ultrasound
Biopsy Devices by Application - Cancer Diagnosis and Infection
Diagnosis Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Cancer Diagnosis and Infection Diagnosis for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers, Cancer Specialty Clinics and Diagnostic
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Endobronchial Ultrasound
Biopsy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery
Centers, Cancer Specialty Clinics and Diagnostic Centers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Cancer
Specialty Clinics and Diagnostic Centers for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by Product - Biopsy Forceps, Cytology
Brushes, Transbronchial Aspirational Needles, Spray Catheters
and Biopsy Needles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 113: UK Historic Review for Endobronchial Ultrasound
Biopsy Devices by Product - Biopsy Forceps, Cytology Brushes,
Transbronchial Aspirational Needles, Spray Catheters and Biopsy
Needles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Endobronchial Ultrasound
Biopsy Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Biopsy Forceps, Cytology Brushes, Transbronchial
Aspirational Needles, Spray Catheters and Biopsy Needles for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by Application - Cancer Diagnosis and
Infection Diagnosis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 116: UK Historic Review for Endobronchial Ultrasound
Biopsy Devices by Application - Cancer Diagnosis and Infection
Diagnosis Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Endobronchial Ultrasound
Biopsy Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cancer Diagnosis and Infection Diagnosis for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers, Cancer Specialty Clinics and Diagnostic
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 119: UK Historic Review for Endobronchial Ultrasound
Biopsy Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery
Centers, Cancer Specialty Clinics and Diagnostic Centers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Endobronchial Ultrasound
Biopsy Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Cancer Specialty
Clinics and Diagnostic Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 121: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by Product - Biopsy
Forceps, Cytology Brushes, Transbronchial Aspirational Needles,
Spray Catheters and Biopsy Needles - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 122: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by Product - Biopsy Forceps, Cytology
Brushes, Transbronchial Aspirational Needles, Spray Catheters
and Biopsy Needles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 123: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Endobronchial
Ultrasound Biopsy Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Biopsy Forceps, Cytology Brushes,
