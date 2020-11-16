CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtas Partners announces the launch of a new solution set for M&A transitions, Virtas Compass, supported by a new partnership with Midaxo, for clients across industry sectors. Virtas Partners is a boutique consulting firm helping clients successfully navigate key transitions, including acquisitions, divestitures, carve-outs, accounting investigations and restatements, restructurings, and capital placements. Midaxo is an international firm providing complete software solutions for M&A and corporate development.



Virtas Partners has leveraged the Midaxo platform to develop its Compass solution set and is now deploying Compass with a number of clients executing major acquisition integration and restructuring programs. A cloud-based integration management tool, Compass centralizes all work — project plans, documents, communications and issues management. Compass enables Virtas consultants to work collaboratively and securely with client teams across the globe. These capabilities will be invaluable to clients in the “new normal” remote working environment and with extreme limitations on travel.

“In 2020, we have experienced amazing growth and continue to invest in our talent and capabilities,” said Neal McNamara, Virtas Partners co-founder and Managing Partner. “As we have been awarded more and more complicated mandates including carve-outs, transformational acquisitions, multi-acquisition programs/roll-ups and operational restructurings, we recognized that a partnership with Midaxo was critical to serving our clients and to our continued growth. We are extremely excited to now be implementing Virtas’ Compass solution on the Midaxo platform.”

McNamara continued, “Being the first boutique consulting firm to bring this solution to the market in North America is a great achievement for us. The response from our clients has further validated the value of Compass. It is well aligned to our brand and capabilities executing complex transactions for Fortune 500, Private Equity and privately held businesses alike.”

“We are excited to expand our partner network with Virtas Partners,” said Johnathan Millett, Midaxo’s Director of Partnerships. “Virtas is one of our first select boutique partners in North America. We are thrilled to see continued success of our shared clients on the Midaxo platform with the specialized expertise only a firm like Virtas can provide.”

Virtas Partners: Trusted. Proven. Our team aligned for your success. www.virtaspartners.com

Midaxo: Manage Risk. Work Efficiently. Create Value. www.midaxo.com

