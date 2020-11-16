PRESS RELEASE
REGULATED INFORMATION
Paris, 16 November 2020
Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buyback program (outside the liquidity agreement)
In accordance with the General Meeting dated 19 May 2020 authorizing an ordinary share buyback program, Société Générale has bought its own shares in order to cover and honor free shares allocation plan for the benefit of employees.
Issuer name: Société Générale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41
Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809
Period: From 9 to 13 November 2020
Purchases performed by Société Générale during the period
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer code (LEI)
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|SOCIETE GENERALE
|O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41
|09/11/2020
|FR0000130809
|150 000
|14,4623
|XPAR
|SOCIETE GENERALE
|O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41
|10/11/2020
|FR0000130809
|150 000
|16,0205
|XPAR
|SOCIETE GENERALE
|O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41
|11/11/2020
|FR0000130809
|150 000
|15,6939
|XPAR
|SOCIETE GENERALE
|O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41
|12/11/2020
|FR0000130809
|200 000
|15,1490
|XPAR
|SOCIETE GENERALE
|O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41
|13/11/2020
|FR0000130809
|107 850
|15,5375
|XPAR
|SOCIETE GENERALE
|O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41
|13/11/2020
|FR0000130809
|260
|15,5789
|CHIX
|SOCIETE GENERALE
|O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41
|13/11/2020
|FR0000130809
|2 812
|15,5047
|TRQX
|SOCIETE GENERALE
|O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41
|13/11/2020
|FR0000130809
|3 951
|15,4025
|BATE
Detailed presentation by transaction
The detailed presentation by transaction is available within the Chapter 6 Description of the buyback programs, reports on share buyback and statements on the liquidity agreement: https://investors.societegenerale.com/fr/base-documentaire?search=&theme=information-reglementee&category=&year=&op=Filtrer
Press contacts:
Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com
Corentin Henry_+33 1 58 98 01 75_corentin.henry@socgen.com
Societe Generale
Societe Generale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth. Committed to the positive transformations of the world’s societies and economies, Societe Generale and its teams seek to build, day after day, together with its clients, a better and sustainable future through responsible and innovative financial solutions.
Active in the real economy for over 150 years, with a solid position in Europe and connected to the rest of the world, Societe Generale has over 138,000 members of staff in 62 countries and supports on a daily basis 29 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors around the world by offering a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. The Group is built on three complementary core businesses:
Societe Generale is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (World and Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Euronext Vigeo (World, Europe and Eurozone), four of the STOXX ESG Leaders indices, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index.
For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @societegenerale or visit our website www.societegenerale.com
Attachment
Société Générale
Paris la Defense cedex, FRANCE
CP Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buyback program 16112020_V UKFILE URL | Copy the link below
Société Générale LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: