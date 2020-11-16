Salt Lake City, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more and more students transition to online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, the demand for stable technology grows as well. In order to help with this demand, Independence University (IU), an accredited online university, donated 100 tablets to the Chester County School District in South Carolina.

For many school districts, the increasing need for access to reliable technology has been strenuous to keep up with. “Prior to COVID-19 we had a one to one ratio for devices, and after the pandemic happened, that demand went up,” says Chris Christoff, Director of Marketing and Communications for Chester County School District. “These extra tablets will be a tremendous help in keeping up with that.”

Dr. Alan Hansen, the Executive Director of Independence University, says donating the tablets is in line with the university’s mission to enrich the educational experience of all students by making technology more accessible to the masses. “We are aware that technology, and specifically tablets, can make a huge difference in the educational performance for students who are participating in virtual learning,” says Hansen. “We are grateful to be in a position where we can help these young students in some measure, especially during this pandemic.”

Of the nearly 5,000 students within the school district, the tablets will be used by those most in need. The district will identify students who are having issues with technology, or students who have recently switched over to the district’s “Virtual Academy” and need additional technological support. Of the tablet donation, Christoff says, “This year has been an unprecedented and difficult situation for many families. We’re confident that any assistance we or others can provide will help ease some of these burdens.”

The 100 Supersonic Windows tablets are refurbished tablets from former Independence University students. They were re-imaged and cleaned up before the donation. They were shipped from IU’s offices in Salt Lake City on Friday, November 6, 2020. They arrived at Chester County School District’s headquarters in Chester, South Carolina, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, and are now being prepared for use by students.

About Chester County School District

Chester County School District is headquartered in Chester, South Carolina, and serves students living throughout Chester County. Their Virtual Academy provides fully online instruction to K-12 students within the district. The Virtual Academy offers scheduled lessons with a teacher, flexible support in individual or small groups, and a strong online course platform combined with rigorous software for core and elective classes.

About Independence University

Independence University provides online, career-focused higher education to students across the U.S. Offering both undergraduate and graduate degree programs in healthcare, business, graphic arts, and technology, Independence University is committed to preparing students for meaningful careers and an increased sense of satisfaction. Independence University is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) and admits students of any race, color, and national or ethnic origin.

Independence University is a registered trademark of Center for Excellence in Higher Education, Inc.

