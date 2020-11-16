TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics (“Axiom”), premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services, will be featured in a live, interactive Xtalks webinar on November 18th, 2020 commencing at 11:00AM ET.



With 20 years of industry leadership in the eClinical space, Axiom presents “The Significance of a Unified eClinical Platform and Key Considerations to Being ‘Truly Unified’” featuring subject matter experts Heather DiFruscia, Associate Director, IWRS/RTSM and Kaitlyn Townsley, Associate Director, Product Innovation.

“We will discuss what it means to be “Truly Unified” and how a unified platform can make the difference to the success of your clinical trial, along with key takeaways from real-life experiences and best practices. If your clinical trials are still depending on multiple disparate platforms to store your data, and then the labor-intensive task of connecting and analyzing findings across those platforms, it is likely costing you crucial response time. By simplifying how you work with your study-related data via a unified platform and single sign-on access, you can empower your team to own that data relationship; accelerating your trial, efficiently managing critical resources, and ensuring efficient study operations”, shared DiFruscia.

“Whether you are running a small or large, simple or complex study, it is crucial that your eClinical platform is configured to support your unique study needs. We will present key considerations to keep in mind when planning for your studies and within the context of executing them with a truly unified, modular platform. Centralized access to EDC, IWRS/IRT, Lab and eDiary Data can enable you to make much better decisions in the critical management of your study. We also look forward to taking your questions”, added Townsley.

To register for this free event, please visit: https://xtalks.com/webinars/the-significance-of-a-unified-eclinical-platform-and-key-considerations-to-being-truly-unified/

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Services include: Data Management, On-Demand Data Analytics, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. Axiom's eClinical Suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15+ modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, ePRO, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. For more information, please visit https://www.axiommetrics.com/.

