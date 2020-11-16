Sydney, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Dominican-Republic-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

With LTE services available to about 98% of the population, mobile broadband has also developed strongly in recent years.



The country’s income inequalities are still reflected in the unequal distribution of telephony services, with many communities having very restricted access. The government has addressed the issue of access in recent years and has funded a number of public projects. In October 2020 the regulator issued a decree covering a number of areas, including universal access to broadband services, and the development of a national backbone network in cooperation with the electricity transmission network provider.

Considerable changes are anticipated in 2021 when a multi-spectrum auction is scheduled. This will enable the MNOs to launch 5G services, and thus help each the national broadband goals.



BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the Coronavirus in 2020 is having a significant impact on production and supply chains globally. During the coming year the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure. Overall progress towards 5G may be postponed or slowed down in some countries.

On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is under pressure from the financial effect of large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. However, the crucial nature of telecom services, both for general communication as well as a tool for home-working, will offset such pressures. In many markets the net effect should be a steady though reduced increased in subscriber growth.

Although it is challenging to predict and interpret the long-term impacts of the crisis as it develops, these have been acknowledged in the industry forecasts contained in this report.

The report also covers the responses of the telecom operators as well as government agencies and regulators as they react to the crisis to ensure that citizens can continue to make optimum use of telecom services. This can be reflected in subsidy schemes and the promotion of tele-health and tele-education, among other solutions.



Key developments:

Claro announces major investment programs through to 2022;

Regulator announces project to deliver universal broadband access;

Dominican Transmission Electricity Transmission Company permitted to enter the fibre broadband market;

Altice sells mobile tower business;

Progress made on National Fiber Optic Network project;

Altice incorporates Dominican Republic within a re-organised international division;

Report update includes operator data to Q2 2020, regulator’s market data to August 2020, assessment of the global impact of Covid-19 on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.



Companies mentioned in this report:

Claro (América Móvil); Altice Dominicana; Tricom; Viva (Trilogy Dominicana)

