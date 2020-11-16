See these articles and more online at lifewest.edu/magazine.

Hayward, California, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life West Chiropractic Magazine digs into the art of chiropractic in a recent issue, highlighting several different techniques and what leaders in those technique areas see on the horizon for their area of chiropractic.

Innovation in chiropractic is often borne out of technique, as practitioners find more efficient ways to evaluate or adjust, and new technology influences different components of the way chiropractors deliver care.

Join us as we delve into today’s techniques, how current technology is impacting the technique, and the ways in which vitalistic techniques continue to honor the roots of chiropractic.

We explore the following structural, tonal, upper cervical, and traditional techniques:

Sacro-Occiptal Technique

Chiropractic Biophysics

EpiEnergetics

National Upper Cervical Chiropractic Association (NUCCA)

Orthospinology

Torque Release

Thompson Technique

Gonstead

About Life Chiropractic College West

Life Chiropractic College West traces its founding to 1976, when the institution was known as Pacific States Chiropractic College. In April 1978, the first group of students at Pacific States Chiropractic College began attending classes.

Life Chiropractic College West, which offers a Doctor of Chiropractic degree, is internationally recognized for leadership and innovation in chiropractic education. Life Chiropractic College West is accredited by both the Western Association of Schools & Colleges (WASC) and the Council on Chiropractic Education, agencies recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.

