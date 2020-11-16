SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), a premier provider of education services for K-12 students who require additional educational and positive behavioral supports to overcome challenges that impede success in a traditional school setting, today announced the appointment of Grace Losada, Ed.D. to regional vice president for California. In this role, Losada is responsible for overseeing special education schools and programs, and interim placement programs throughout the state of California.



“Grace’s demonstrated experience and deep knowledge working with at-risk youth and students with academic and behavioral challenges makes her a wonderful addition to our team,” said Andrea Vargas, president of SESI. “I’m looking forward to working with her as SESI expands its offerings for school districts and families across California.”

Losada arrives at SESI with over 20 years’ experience working with diverse populations of students. Most recently, she served as the vice president of education at Fusion Education Group (FEG), now Fusion Academy, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. There she led the education department, a multi-disciplinary, primarily remote team, for a national private middle and high school organization growing from one campus in California to more than 75 campuses in 13 states and Washington D.C. Prior to her role as vice president, she opened the first replication of Fusion Academy & Learning Center, an alternative, college-prep private school for grades 6-12, in West Los Angeles, and served as the head of school for four years.

She also spent time working as a clinician at Children’s Hospital, San Diego, a special education teacher in public, private and homeschool settings, and was the co-founder and owner of Kokua Mentoring, an educational therapy practice serving families in Boca Raton, Florida.

“I am honored to join Specialized Education Services, Inc. and support students and their families from over 100 school districts across California,” said Losada. “As we reopen our schools during these unprecedented times, I am committed more than ever to ensuring our students with learning differences receive the academic, as well as mental health and social-emotional support they need.”

Active in the local community, she serves on the board of See Beneath, Inc., a California-based nonprofit whose mission is to engage and educate children with autism by providing innovative tools that foster positive change and help children reach developmental milestones.



Losada earned her doctorate in educational leadership, emphasis in educational psychology from the University of Southern California. She holds a master’s in marital and family therapy from the University of San Diego and a bachelor’s degree in literature/writing from UC San Diego.

About Specialized Education Services, Inc.

Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), a division of FullBloom, a premier provider of education services for K-12 students who require additional educational and positive behavioral supports to overcome challenges that impede success in a traditional school setting. SESI partners with school districts to run in-district classrooms and stand-alone schools that meet the academic, behavioral, social, and emotional needs of special and alternative education students with Autism Spectrum Disorders, Learning, Emotional and other disabilities. Implementing a signature, research-based education model that incorporates supportive therapies, life skills training, and workforce development programs, as well as professional learning for special education teachers, SESI guides students toward success in and out of the classroom. It proudly serves over 3,000 students through over 50 day schools and 80+ in-district classrooms and partners with over 500 school districts. SESI is accredited by Cognia (formerly AdvancED). www.sesischools.com.