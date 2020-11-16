TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurants Canada is urging the Government of Ontario to set up a dedicated taskforce to help foodservice businesses survive the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

On behalf of the province’s foodservice sector, Restaurants Canada has sent a letter to Premier Doug Ford calling for a taskforce to provide industry with the following support for as long as restrictions remain in place:

A framework for ensuring businesses facing significant restrictions are provided sufficient, efficient and effective aid to survive and recover from the ongoing economic and public health crisis.

to survive and recover from the ongoing economic and public health crisis. Joint communications materials and campaigns to: Reassure Ontario residents that restaurants provide safe alternatives to private gatherings; and Promote takeout and delivery to show support for struggling entrepreneurs, restaurant staff and local food suppliers.

to: Data transparency and timely consultation, so that businesses can better prepare and adapt to evolving COVID-19 response measures.

“Since the start of the pandemic, our members have been investing millions to protect the health and safety of their staff and patrons,” said Restaurants Canada President and CEO Todd Barclay. “When jurisdictions experience rising cases, restaurant operators deserve to know why, and what they can do to continue playing an important role in the economic recovery of their communities.”

Restaurants Canada is also continuing to urge the Government of Ontario to assure businesses that a moratorium on commercial tenant evictions will remain in place for as long as their operations are limited by COVID-19 restrictions.

Everyone interested in joining the call for a dedicated taskforce to help restaurants survive the ongoing COVID-19 crisis can send a letter to their MPP at: https://info.restaurantscanada.org/ontario-letter

About Restaurants Canada

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing the potential of Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ontario’s foodservice sector was a $37 billion industry, directly employing more than 480,000 people, providing the province’s number one source of first jobs and serving 9.1 million customers every day. Ontario’s foodservice industry lost more than 215,000 jobs by April and is on track to lose as much as $17.8 billion in annual sales compared to 2019 due to the impacts of COVID-19.

