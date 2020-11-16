On Tuesday, global superstar Aloe Blacc joins INFINITI to uncover the all-new INFINITI QX55 SUV in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, global superstar Aloe Blacc joins INFINITI to uncover the all-new INFINITI QX55 SUV in Los Angeles.

One-of-a-kind concert streaming experience begins 5:55 p.m. PST,

Nov. 17, 2020

Nov. 17, 2020 All-new INFINITI QX55 takes center stage with global superstar Aloe Blacc

Special peek behind the curtain with INFINITI executives and designers to see how the daring QX55 came to life



FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The curtain is coming up on the all-new INFINITI QX55 SUV soon, and we can't wait for it to take the spotlight.

On Tuesday, global superstar Aloe Blacc joins INFINITI to uncover the brand's newest star during a unique performance from the iconic Belasco Theater in Los Angeles, produced by Live Nation Entertainment. The outstanding performance features Blacc's unmistakable sound and hits including "The Man," "My Way," and more, along with "virtual drop-ins" from INFINITI Chairman Peyman Kargar, Senior Vice President for Global Design Alfonso Albaisa, and General Manager of INFINITI Product Strategy and Planning Eric Rigaux from Japan.

The show-stopping 2022 INFINITI QX55 takes center stage, of course. And it's a performance you won't want to miss.

Watch INFINITI's global reveal here beginning at 5:55 p.m. PST / 8:55 p.m. EST Nov. 17.

Check. Check this one out.

About INFINITI

INFINITI Motor Company is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan with operations around the world including regional offices based in the Americas, China and INFINITI International Markets based in Dubai. The INFINITI brand of premium automobiles are assembled in manufacturing facilities in Japan, North America and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Beijing.

More information about INFINITI and its industry leading technologies can be found at www.INFINITIUSA.com. You can also follow INFINITI on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and see all of our latest videos on YouTube.

INFINITI Americas Communications Contacts:

Kyle Bazemore

Director, INFINITI Americas Corporate Communications

(615) 739-8404

kyle.bazemore@infiniti.com

Aileen Clarke

Manager, INFINITI U.S. Product Communications

(949) 359-1112

aileen.clarke@infiniti.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d61cce72-e76b-415f-a938-831d533d07f3