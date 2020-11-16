Dublin, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global protein therapeutics market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019.
The increasing prevalence of chronic medical ailments is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, the rising awareness among the masses regarding the benefits of protein therapeutics, such as minimal risks of side effects and high efficiency, are contributing to the market growth. Monoclonal antibodies are being widely researched and used for the treatment of various viral and bacterial diseases and pharmaceutical companies are using protein therapeutics for drug discovery and development.
The sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is further providing growth opportunities to market players. For instance, Molecular Partners AG, a Switzerland-based clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing a new class of protein therapeutics, called DARPin, to inhibit the proliferation of the virus.
Additionally, the development of novel recombinant proteins, peptides, antibody-based drugs and plasma proteins is acting as other-growth inducing factors. These protein therapeutics are extensively used in replacement therapies to treat genetic and autoimmune disorders, such as dysfibrinogenemia, afibrinogenemia, and hypofibrinogenemia.
Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of protein engineering, along with significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are expected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global protein therapeutics market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Key Market Segmentation
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global protein therapeutics market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. The report has categorized the market based on region, product, therapy area and function.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Amgen Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Abbvie Inc., Baxter International Inc., Biogen Inc., CSL Behring L.L.C. (CSL Limited), Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG), Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S (Novo Holdings A/S) and Pfizer Inc.
Key Questions Answered
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Protein Therapeutics Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)
6.2 Human Insulin
6.3 Erythropoietin
6.4 Clotting Factors
6.5 Fusion Protein
6.6 Others
7 Market Breakup by Therapy Area
7.1 Metabolic Disorders
7.2 Immunological Disorders
7.3 Hematological Disorders
7.4 Cancer
7.5 Hormonal Disorders
7.6 Genetic Disorders
7.7 Others
8 Market Breakup by Function
8.1 Enzymatic and Regulatory Activity
8.2 Special Targeting Activity
8.3 Vaccines
8.4 Protein Diagnostics
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.2 Asia Pacific
9.3 Europe
9.4 Latin America
9.5 Middle East and Africa
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Amgen Inc.
14.3.2 Abbott Laboratories
14.3.3 Abbvie Inc.
14.3.4 Baxter International Inc.
14.3.5 Biogen Inc.
14.3.6 CSL Behring L.L.C. (CSL Limited)
14.3.7 Eli Lilly and Company
14.3.8 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG)
14.3.9 Johnson & Johnson
14.3.10 Merck & Co. Inc.
14.3.11 Novo Nordisk A/S (Novo Holdings A/S)
14.3.12 Pfizer Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5h6640
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: