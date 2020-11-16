Dallas, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armor, a leading global cloud security software company, announced today that it has won the Top 100 Places to Work award from the Dallas Morning News. Over 3,000 companies, located in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area, were nominated this year to participate in the competition, according to the news outlet. Armor not only made the top 100, but they also ranked #27 in the midsize companies’ category.This is the second time Armor has won the accolade.

The Top 100 Places to Work awards are based on the results of a survey given to the employees of the companies participating in the competition. Rankings are determined from data gathered from employee responses. The survey is conducted by an independent research firm and is not a pay-for-play opportunity. According to the Dallas Morning News, a total of 118,615 Dallas-Ft. Worth employees participated in the survey this year giving an “honest assessment of how their employers are doing.”

“Armor is honored to be selected as a Top 100 Places to Work by its employees,” said Mark Woodward, Armor CEO. “Our employees are our greatest asset, and they are the foundation of our success. If it were not for their hard work, innovation and unwavering dedication to our customers, Armor would not be where it is today—one of the industry’s leading cloud security software providers.”

Grant Moise, president and publisher of the Dallas Morning News, said when describing this year’s awards, “The pandemic has provided companies and their leaders with a unique test to see if they can keep their culture strong.” “I admire and celebrate those companies that achieved the most votes from their employees in the midst of very challenging circumstances.”

Armor Anywhere, Armor’s flagship product, is used by over 1,500 organizations in 42 countries. It provides threat detection and response and helps companies meet their compliance requirements. Armor Anywhere secures workloads no matter where they reside, on-premises, or in public, hybrid, private or multi-cloud environments. Visit the Dallas Morning News to read more about Armor and the Top 100 Places to Work contest.

About Armor

Armor is a global cybersecurity software company that simplifies protecting data and applications in private, public, hybrid, or multi-cloud environments. Armor Anywhere provides technology to detect and respond to threats and can be activated in minutes. Armor also helps organizations comply with major regulatory frameworks and controls. Armor combines workload protection, analytics from cloud-native sources, and other security data to provide unparalleled insight into threats facing organizations. Armor’s cybersecurity experts monitor customer environments 24/7/365 and if an attack takes place, helps customers respond quickly and effectively. Armor protects over 1,500 customers in 42 countries. To learn more, visit www.armor.com or follow @armor on Twitter.

