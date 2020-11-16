LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eclipse Senior Living , a national manager of distinctive Independent, Assisted Living and Memory Care communities across the United States, today announced the launch of Empower Hour, a new webcast series dedicated to supporting family caregivers as they navigate the uncertainties and challenges of life while caring for an aging loved one. The series premiere, “5+ Things to Know When Caring for an Aging Loved One During the Holidays,” will webcast on Wednesday, November 18 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET. A recording of the webcast will be available following the live event.



Empower Hour comes at a time when more people than ever are taking on the role of family caregiver. According to data from the National Alliance for Caregiving and AARP, roughly 34.2 million Americans had provided unpaid care to an adult age 50 or older in the last 12 months.1 And all of those hours of unpaid care add up — on average, caregivers spend 13 days per month on household tasks, 6 days per month assisting with personal tasks and 13 hours per month researching diseases and coordinating medical visits.2

“Holidays present unique challenges for family caregivers, and those challenges are amplified this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sharon Roth Maguire, Eclipse Senior Living’s senior vice president of wellness, care and quality. “We’re thrilled to be kicking off Empower Hour with an impactful examination of one of the most challenging times of the year for caregivers.”

Participants who tune into the premiere Empower Hour webcast have the opportunity to

hear from Eclipse’s national experts on geriatric care and dementia, and learn more about important topics related to family caregiving, including:

The changing perceptions and expectations of family caregiving today

Understanding the dynamics of family relationships and caring for aging parents

Tips for creating low-stress, meaningful holidays with aging loved ones

The causes of anxiety within families during the holiday season

Knowing when a higher level of help is needed as well as the available options



To learn more about Empower Hour and to register for the webcast, visit: www.elmcroft.com/empower .

About Eclipse Senior Living

Eclipse Senior Living is a national manager of distinctive Independent, Assisted Living and Memory Care communities across the United States, including the brands Elmcroft™ and Embark™. The Eclipse Senior Living portfolio includes over 100 communities in more than 25 states. To learn more about Eclipse Senior Living, visit: https://www.eclipseseniorliving.com/ .

1 National Alliance for Caregiving and AARP (2015)

2 Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index (2011)