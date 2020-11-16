Chase Rogers a leading Birmingham Michigan real estate agent gives insight on the different things that new home buyers should consider when purchasing real estate.

Birmingham, MI , Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Time and time again investing in Real Estate has proven to be one of the best investments a person can make. However, the process of buying a home is one that is riddled with intricacies and difficulties that can oftentimes lead to buyers making poor decisions if they don’t have experience in what can typically be a market of high rollers.

According to Chase Rogers, a 29-year old real estate mogul based out of Michigan, there are a few things that every buyer should look out for when they are looking to purchase a home.

“At any house there are a ton of different variables, whether it be location, the threshold on market, or what it might sell for and whether it is the right time,” Rogers said.

A lot of these factors can be quite difficult to gauge for the average person, which is why utilizing the help of an agent makes for an attractive option, especially for those who are newer to the game.

“There are really a few reasons why having an agent can be extremely helpful and worth it in the long run,” Rogers said. “There are so many variables that I have already laid the groundwork for and having knowledge of the surrounding area will allow me to get the best possible price.”

In addition to that, real estate deals can often involve heightened emotion due to differing analyses of the house and attachment to the property that could be in place. “Having a third party who can negotiate with the other side is quite helpful because as an agent I am going to be able to take a pragmatic approach that’ll result in the best possible outcome.”

Rogers added that action on a property isn’t necessarily confined to the listing price, and depending on the situation, it could be worth it to bid lower or even higher than what the house is listed for.

“A lot of times people don’t even know that you can actually place a bid that is lower than the listing price on the house,” Rogers said. “Other times, comparable houses in the surrounding area will have sold for more than the listing price, and at that point it can be worth it to actually outbid the listing price, because it may get competitive otherwise and the final sale price will go up, so it is good to lock it down as soon as possible.”

