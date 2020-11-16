TROY, Mich., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (NASDAQ: ALTR), a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, data analytics, and high-performance computing, announced today that James Scapa, chairman and chief executive officer, and Howard Morof, chief financial officer, will present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 9:35 a.m. ET.



A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://investor.altair.com.

About Altair

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, data analytics, and high-performance computing. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

