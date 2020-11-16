TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX)(OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV), today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
“The third quarter was another record quarter for us. The acquisition of Omnia in August was transformational, and Omnia’s assets and viewers are proving to be a natural fit for our ecosystem,” commented Adrian Montgomery, Chief Executive Officer of Enthusiast Gaming. “We are on a mission to prove the earnings power of our platform of 300 million gamers monthly. We are growing rapidly and look forward to continued strong performances in the fourth quarter and in 2021.”
Third Quarter 2020 Highlights:
The Company completed the acquisition of Omnia Media Inc. (“Omnia”) on August 30, 2020 (see press release dated August 31, 2020). The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 (the “Financial Statements”) include the financial results of Omnia from August 30 through September 30, 2020. References to “pro forma” figures herein will assume the acquisition of Omnia took place on the first day of the respective period. The Company is providing pro forma quarterly information for 2020 as a number of mergers and acquisitions closed in the second half of 2019 reduce the comparability of year-over-year figures. The Financial Statements contain comparative figures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. Results are presented in Canadian dollars.
Pro Forma Metrics
|Select Pro Forma Financial Metrics: Quarterly and 9 Months 2020
|Pro Forma for Omnia Acquisition
|(in $M except for EPS)
|Q120
|Q220
|Q320
|9 months FY20
|Total Revenue
|$26.2
|$27.2
|$31.7
|$85.1
|Media and Content
|$ 22.5
|$24.4
|$ 29.0
|$75.9
|Subscription
|$1.2
|$ 1.7
|$1.6
|$ 4.5
|Esports and Entertainment
|$ 2.5
|$ 1.1
|$ 1.1
|$ 4.7
|Gross Margin
|$4.7
|$4.5
|$5.3
|$14.6
|Gross Margin %
|18.0
|%
|16.7
|%
|16.8
|%
|17.2
|%
|Operating Income (loss)
|($4.6
|)
|($4.3
|)
|($4.0
|)
|($12.9
|)
|Operating Margin
|-17.4
|%
|-15.9
|%
|-12.6
|%
|-15.2
|%
|Net Income (loss)
|($6.1
|)
|($6.4
|)
|($8.0
|)
|($20.5
|)
|Earnings (loss) Per Share (basic & diluted)
|($0.08
|)
|($0.09
|)
|($0.10
|)
|($0.27
|)
|Select Pro Forma Operating Metrics: Quarterly and 9 Months 2020
|Pro Forma for Omnia Acquisition
|Q120
|Q220
|Q320
|9 months FY20
|Total Views (millions)
|9,201
|12,485
|10,554
|32,240
|Web pageviews
|2,296
|3,119
|2,427
|7,842
|Video views
|6,905
|9,366
|8,127
|24,398
|Paid Subscribers (thousands - as at end of period)
|92
|111
|112
|112
Certain information provided in this news release is extracted from Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis (“MD&A”) of the Company for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, and should be read in conjunction with them. It is only in the context of the fulsome information and disclosures contained in the Financial Statements and MD&A that an investor can properly analyze this information. The Financial Statements and MD&A can be found under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com.
Earnings Announcement and Supplemental Information
Management will host a conference call and webcast on November 16, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review and discuss third quarter results.
Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:
North America (toll-free): 1-877-407-9039
International: +1 201-689-8470
Conference ID: 13713075
A live webcast can be heard at https://www.enthusiastgaming.com/shareholder-information/.
If you are unable to join live, a replay of the call will be accessible until November 30, 2020, as follows: North America: 1-844-512-2921; International: +1 412-317-6671. The conference ID is 13713075. A recorded version of the webcast will also be available via the Enthusiast Gaming investor relations website.
About Enthusiast Gaming
Enthusiast Gaming (TSX: EGLX) (OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV) is building the world’s largest social network of communities for gamers and esports fans that reaches over 300 million gaming enthusiasts on a monthly basis. Already the largest gaming platform in North America and the United Kingdom, the Company’s business is comprised of four main pillars: Esports, Content, Talent and Entertainment. Enthusiast Gaming’s esports division, Luminosity Gaming, is a leading global esports franchise that consists of 7 professional esports teams under ownership and management, including the Vancouver Titans Overwatch team and the Seattle Surge Call of Duty team. Enthusiast's gaming content division includes 2 of the top 20 gaming media and entertainment video brands with BCC Gaming and Arcade Cloud, reaching more than 50MM unique viewers a month across 9 YouTube pages, 8 Snapchat shows and related Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts. Its 100 gaming-related websites include The Sims Resource, Destructoid, and The Escapist. Enthusiast's talent division works with approximately 500 YouTube creators such as Pokimane, Flamingo, Anomaly, and The Sidemen. Enthusiast's entertainment business includes Canada’s largest gaming expo, EGLX (eglx.com), and the largest mobile gaming event in Europe, Pocket Gamer Connects (pgconnects.com). For more information on the Company visit enthusiastgaming.com. For more information on Luminosity Gaming visit luminosity.gg.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that Enthusiast anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, comments with respect to strategies, expectations, planned operations and future actions of the Company. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Enthusiast to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to Enthusiast, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.
Neither the TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
|Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.
|Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|As at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|(Audited)
|ASSETS
|Current
|Cash
|$
|8,526,400
|$
|13,211,722
|Investments
|125,002
|804,865
|Trade and other receivables
|17,230,810
|6,701,087
|Loans receivable
|205,235
|205,936
|Income tax receivable
|283,065
|-
|Prepaid expenses
|821,029
|612,386
|Total current assets
|27,191,541
|21,535,996
|Non-current
|Property and equipment
|406,949
|298,312
|Right-of-use asset - lease contract
|3,178,922
|733,413
|Long-term investment
|2,755,340
|2,480,405
|Investment in associates
|1,003,687
|914,295
|Long-term portion of prepaid expenses
|-
|104,630
|Intangible assets
|82,625,437
|60,017,320
|Goodwill
|110,149,496
|83,259,416
|Total Assets
|$
|227,311,372
|$
|169,343,787
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|19,182,061
|$
|7,423,396
|Deferred revenue
|1,260,183
|1,647,594
|Income tax payable
|-
|2,415
|Deferred payment liability
|1,332,854
|1,208,413
|Current portion of lease contract liability
|512,789
|193,366
|Total current liabilities
|22,287,887
|10,475,184
|Non-current
|Long-term debt
|22,310,203
|19,691,220
|Long-term lease contract liability
|2,703,040
|548,846
|Convertible debentures
|7,656,712
|7,015,820
|Vendor-take-back loan
|5,401,037
|-
|Deferred payment liability
|536,372
|473,413
|Deferred tax liability
|18,708,353
|12,482,605
|Total liabilities
|$
|79,603,604
|$
|50,687,088
|Shareholders' Equity
|Share capital
|226,212,402
|176,511,857
|Shares to be returned to treasury
|-
|(3,858,756
|)
|Warrants reserve
|8,037,946
|15,404,728
|Contributed surplus
|9,872,621
|9,439,324
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|156,117
|90,078
|Deficit
|(96,571,318
|)
|(78,930,532
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|147,707,768
|118,656,699
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|227,311,372
|$
|169,343,787
|Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.
|Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
|For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019
|For the three months ended
|For the nine months ended
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Revenue
|Revenue
|$
|16,328,946
|$
|3,007,307
|$
|30,287,614
|$
|3,007,307
|Gain on player buyout
|-
|-
|204,764
|-
|Total revenue
|16,328,946
|3,007,307
|30,492,378
|3,007,307
|Cost of sales
|12,268,906
|1,048,215
|19,917,990
|1,048,215
|Gross margin
|4,060,040
|1,959,092
|10,574,388
|1,959,092
|Operating expenses
|Professional fees
|549,942
|724,644
|1,463,887
|1,371,092
|Consulting fees
|1,336,461
|2,118,877
|3,725,135
|2,617,586
|Advertising and promotion
|215,410
|630,555
|701,901
|1,118,975
|Office and general
|625,296
|283,431
|2,077,937
|401,929
|Salaries and wages
|2,304,003
|591,490
|5,191,402
|658,516
|Technology support, web development and content
|1,163,126
|115,622
|3,397,877
|115,622
|eSports player, team and game expenses
|760,844
|808,063
|2,244,640
|808,063
|Foreign exchange (gain) loss
|(23,125
|)
|120,347
|(71,394
|)
|135,975
|Share-based compensation
|203,963
|2,156,199
|873,211
|2,549,819
|Amortization and depreciation
|1,042,072
|259,771
|3,390,604
|259,771
|Total operating expenses
|8,177,992
|7,808,999
|22,995,200
|10,037,348
|Other expenses (income)
|Listing expense
|-
|6,891,713
|-
|6,891,713
|Transaction cost
|1,621,775
|2,873,606
|1,621,775
|2,873,606
|Share of loss from investment in associates
|808,011
|-
|2,080,358
|-
|Interest and accretion
|1,264,594
|1,134,007
|3,951,379
|1,134,007
|Change in fair value of investment
|(374,065
|)
|-
|(211,050
|)
|-
|Loss on modification of long-term debt
|806,879
|-
|806,879
|-
|Interest income
|(14,775
|)
|(590,292
|)
|(91,305
|)
|(658,515
|)
|Net loss before income taxes
|(8,230,371
|)
|(16,158,941
|)
|(20,578,848
|)
|(18,319,067
|)
|Income taxes
|Current income tax expense
|9,139
|-
|20,520
|-
|Deferred income tax recovery
|(143,623
|)
|-
|(585,818
|)
|-
|Net loss for the period
|(8,095,887
|)
|(16,158,941
|)
|(20,013,550
|)
|(18,319,067
|)
|Other comprehensive income
|Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|62,420
|19,397
|66,039
|19,397
|Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
|$
|(8,033,467
|)
|$
|(16,139,544
|)
|$
|(19,947,511
|)
|$
|(18,299,670
|)
|Net loss and comprehensive loss per share,
|basic and diluted
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|(0.42
|)
|$
|(0.26
|)
|$
|(0.69
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares
|outstanding, basic and diluted
|83,147,816
|38,601,234
|76,651,219
|26,376,710
|Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.
|Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019
|For the nine months ended
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss for the period
|$
|(20,013,550
|)
|$
|(18,319,067
|)
|Items not affecting cash:
|Amortization and depreciation
|3,390,604
|259,771
|Share-based compensation
|873,211
|2,549,819
|Interest and accretion
|1,378,077
|1,015,791
|Deferred income tax recovery
|(585,818
|)
|-
|Gain on player buyout
|(204,764
|)
|-
|Foreign exchange (gain) loss
|(7,050
|)
|124,412
|Listing expense
|-
|6,891,713
|Capitalized interest and success fee
|1,494,910
|43,803
|Shares issued for services
|138,172
|355,892
|Loss on modification of long-term debt
|806,879
|-
|Provisions
|90,366
|-
|Change in fair value of investment
|(211,050
|)
|-
|Share of loss from investment in associates
|2,080,358
|-
|Changes in working capital
|Changes in trade and other receivables
|(1,916,067
|)
|(1,376,401
|)
|Changes in prepaid expenses
|63,250
|14,868
|Changes in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|2,288,492
|1,267,787
|Changes in deferred revenue
|(387,411
|)
|-
|Changes in income tax receivable
|(285,480
|)
|-
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(11,006,871
|)
|(7,171,612
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Cash paid for acquisitions
|(10,500,000
|)
|(1,500,000
|)
|Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|281,125
|(10,727,844
|)
|Proceeds from disposal of investment
|680,000
|-
|Deferred payment liability
|-
|(11,965,500
|)
|Proceeds from disposal of intangible assets
|204,764
|-
|Investment in associate
|(2,169,750
|)
|(1,330,690
|)
|Acquisition of property and equipment
|(4,871
|)
|(48,438
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(11,508,732
|)
|(25,572,472
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from the issuance of shares for the Offering, net of
|15,609,257
|-
|transaction cost
|Proceeds from the issuance of shares for subcription receipt
|-
|23,937,295
|proceeds, net of transaction cost
|Proceeds from convertible debenture, net of transaction costs
|-
|9,345,004
|Proceeds from long-term debt, net of tansaction costs
|-
|2,170,000
|Proceeds from exercise of warrants
|2,354,246
|345,531
|Proceeds from exercise of options
|49,366
|19,237
|Lease payments
|(221,764
|)
|(22,186
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|17,791,105
|35,794,881
|Foreign exchange effect on cash
|39,176
|(6,491
|)
|Net change in cash
|(4,685,322
|)
|3,044,306
|Cash, beginning of period
|13,211,722
|4,155,054
|Cash, end of period
|$
|8,526,400
|$
|7,199,360
For further information: Enthusiast Gaming Contact: Alex Macdonald, CFO, 416.623.9360 Investor Relations Contact: Eric Bernofsky, Chief Corporate Officer, 416.623.9360 Media Relations – ID Public Relations
Enthusiast Gaming Inc.
Toronto, Ontario, CANADA
