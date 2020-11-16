TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX)(OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV), today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“The third quarter was another record quarter for us. The acquisition of Omnia in August was transformational, and Omnia’s assets and viewers are proving to be a natural fit for our ecosystem,” commented Adrian Montgomery, Chief Executive Officer of Enthusiast Gaming. “We are on a mission to prove the earnings power of our platform of 300 million gamers monthly. We are growing rapidly and look forward to continued strong performances in the fourth quarter and in 2021.”

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights:

  • Reported revenue was $16.3 million, an increase of 133% compared to $7.0 million in the second quarter;
  • Pro forma revenue was $31.7 million for Q3 2020, an increase of 17% compared to $27.2 million in the second quarter;
  • Reported gross margin was $4.1 million, an increase of 28% compared to $3.2 million in the second quarter;
  • Pro forma gross margin was $5.3 million, an increase of 18% compared to $4.5 million in the second quarter;
  • Reported operating expenses were $8.2 million, an increase of 9% compared to $7.5 million in Q2;
  • Pro forma operating expenses were $9.3 million, an increase of 4% compared to $8.9 million in the second quarter;
  • Net loss and comprehensive loss for Q3 was $8.0 million, compared to $6.5 million in the second quarter, resulting in a net and comprehensive loss per share, basic and diluted, of $0.10 and $0.09, respectively;
  • Pro forma total views across written and video content were 10.6 billion for Q3, and 32.2 billion year-to-date;
  • Direct sales were approximately $1.0 million, an increase of 67% compared to the second quarter;
  • Closed the acquisition of Omnia Media on August 30, 2020;
  • Closed a $17.25 million bought deal public offering on August 31, 2020;
  • Introduced two new paid subscription offerings, Siliconera+ and The Escapist+; and,
  • Added three senior media executives to the leadership team.

The Company completed the acquisition of Omnia Media Inc. (“Omnia”) on August 30, 2020 (see press release dated August 31, 2020). The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 (the “Financial Statements”) include the financial results of Omnia from August 30 through September 30, 2020. References to “pro forma” figures herein will assume the acquisition of Omnia took place on the first day of the respective period. The Company is providing pro forma quarterly information for 2020 as a number of mergers and acquisitions closed in the second half of 2019 reduce the comparability of year-over-year figures. The Financial Statements contain comparative figures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. Results are presented in Canadian dollars.

Pro Forma Metrics

Select Pro Forma Financial Metrics: Quarterly and 9 Months 2020
Pro Forma for Omnia Acquisition
(in $M except for EPS)Q120Q220Q3209 months FY20
Total Revenue$26.2 $27.2 $31.7 $85.1 
Media and Content$ 22.5 $24.4 $ 29.0 $75.9 
Subscription$1.2 $ 1.7 $1.6 $ 4.5 
Esports and Entertainment$ 2.5 $ 1.1 $ 1.1 $ 4.7 
Gross Margin$4.7 $4.5  $5.3  $14.6  
Gross Margin %18.0%16.7%16.8%17.2%
Operating Income (loss)($4.6)($4.3)($4.0)($12.9)
Operating Margin-17.4%-15.9%-12.6%-15.2%
Net Income (loss)($6.1)($6.4)($8.0)($20.5)
Earnings (loss) Per Share (basic & diluted)($0.08)($0.09)($0.10)($0.27)


Select Pro Forma Operating Metrics: Quarterly and 9 Months 2020
Pro Forma for Omnia Acquisition
 Q120Q220Q3209 months FY20
Total Views (millions)9,20112,48510,55432,240
Web pageviews2,296 3,119 2,427 7,842
Video views6,905 9,366 8,127 24,398
Paid Subscribers (thousands - as at end of period) 92111112 112

Certain information provided in this news release is extracted from Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis (“MD&A”) of the Company for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, and should be read in conjunction with them. It is only in the context of the fulsome information and disclosures contained in the Financial Statements and MD&A that an investor can properly analyze this information. The Financial Statements and MD&A can be found under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com.

Earnings Announcement and Supplemental Information

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming (TSX: EGLX) (OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV) is building the world’s largest social network of communities for gamers and esports fans that reaches over 300 million gaming enthusiasts on a monthly basis. Already the largest gaming platform in North America and the United Kingdom, the Company’s business is comprised of four main pillars: Esports, Content, Talent and Entertainment. Enthusiast Gaming’s esports division, Luminosity Gaming, is a leading global esports franchise that consists of 7 professional esports teams under ownership and management, including the Vancouver Titans Overwatch team and the Seattle Surge Call of Duty team. Enthusiast's gaming content division includes 2 of the top 20 gaming media and entertainment video brands with BCC Gaming and Arcade Cloud, reaching more than 50MM unique viewers a month across 9 YouTube pages, 8 Snapchat shows and related Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts. Its 100 gaming-related websites include The Sims Resource, Destructoid, and The Escapist. Enthusiast's talent division works with approximately 500 YouTube creators such as Pokimane, Flamingo, Anomaly, and The Sidemen. Enthusiast's entertainment business includes Canada’s largest gaming expo, EGLX (eglx.com), and the largest mobile gaming event in Europe, Pocket Gamer Connects (pgconnects.com). For more information on the Company visit enthusiastgaming.com. For more information on Luminosity Gaming visit luminosity.gg.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.    
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position  
As at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019    
       
    September 30, 2020  December 31, 2019 
      (Audited) 
 ASSETS    
 Current    
  Cash$8,526,400 $13,211,722 
  Investments 125,002  804,865 
  Trade and other receivables 17,230,810  6,701,087 
  Loans receivable 205,235  205,936 
  Income tax receivable 283,065  - 
  Prepaid expenses 821,029  612,386 
 Total current assets 27,191,541  21,535,996 
 Non-current     
  Property and equipment 406,949  298,312 
  Right-of-use asset - lease contract 3,178,922  733,413 
  Long-term investment 2,755,340  2,480,405 
  Investment in associates 1,003,687  914,295 
  Long-term portion of prepaid expenses -  104,630 
  Intangible assets 82,625,437  60,017,320 
  Goodwill 110,149,496  83,259,416 
 Total Assets$227,311,372 $169,343,787 
       
 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY    
 Current    
  Accounts payable and accrued liabilities$19,182,061 $7,423,396 
  Deferred revenue 1,260,183  1,647,594 
  Income tax payable -  2,415 
  Deferred payment liability 1,332,854  1,208,413 
  Current portion of lease contract liability 512,789  193,366 
 Total current liabilities 22,287,887  10,475,184 
 Non-current     
  Long-term debt 22,310,203  19,691,220 
  Long-term lease contract liability 2,703,040  548,846 
  Convertible debentures 7,656,712  7,015,820 
  Vendor-take-back loan 5,401,037  - 
  Deferred payment liability 536,372  473,413 
  Deferred tax liability 18,708,353  12,482,605 
 Total liabilities$79,603,604 $50,687,088 
       
 Shareholders' Equity    
  Share capital 226,212,402  176,511,857 
  Shares to be returned to treasury -  (3,858,756)
  Warrants reserve 8,037,946  15,404,728 
  Contributed surplus 9,872,621  9,439,324 
  Accumulated other comprehensive income 156,117  90,078 
  Deficit (96,571,318) (78,930,532)
 Total shareholders' equity  147,707,768  118,656,699 
 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$227,311,372 $169,343,787 
       



Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.         
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss     
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019     
    For the three months ended For the nine months ended 
    September 30, 2020   September 30, 2019  September 30, 2020   September 30, 2019  
            
 Revenue         
  Revenue$16,328,946 $3,007,307 $30,287,614 $3,007,307  
  Gain on player buyout -  -  204,764  -  
 Total revenue 16,328,946  3,007,307  30,492,378  3,007,307  
 Cost of sales 12,268,906  1,048,215  19,917,990  1,048,215  
 Gross margin 4,060,040  1,959,092  10,574,388  1,959,092  
 Operating expenses         
  Professional fees 549,942  724,644  1,463,887  1,371,092  
  Consulting fees 1,336,461  2,118,877  3,725,135  2,617,586  
  Advertising and promotion 215,410  630,555  701,901  1,118,975  
  Office and general 625,296  283,431  2,077,937  401,929  
  Salaries and wages 2,304,003  591,490  5,191,402  658,516  
  Technology support, web development and content 1,163,126  115,622  3,397,877  115,622  
  eSports player, team and game expenses 760,844  808,063  2,244,640  808,063  
  Foreign exchange (gain) loss (23,125) 120,347  (71,394) 135,975  
  Share-based compensation 203,963  2,156,199  873,211  2,549,819  
  Amortization and depreciation 1,042,072  259,771  3,390,604  259,771  
 Total operating expenses 8,177,992  7,808,999  22,995,200  10,037,348  
            
 Other expenses (income)         
  Listing expense -  6,891,713  -  6,891,713  
  Transaction cost 1,621,775  2,873,606  1,621,775  2,873,606  
  Share of loss from investment in associates 808,011  -  2,080,358  -  
  Interest and accretion 1,264,594  1,134,007  3,951,379  1,134,007  
  Change in fair value of investment (374,065) -  (211,050) -  
  Loss on modification of long-term debt 806,879  -  806,879  -  
  Interest income (14,775) (590,292) (91,305) (658,515) 
 Net loss before income taxes (8,230,371) (16,158,941) (20,578,848) (18,319,067) 
            
 Income taxes         
  Current income tax expense 9,139  -  20,520  -  
  Deferred income tax recovery (143,623) -  (585,818) -  
 Net loss for the period (8,095,887) (16,158,941) (20,013,550) (18,319,067) 
            
 Other comprehensive income         
 Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss         
  Foreign currency translation adjustment 62,420  19,397  66,039  19,397  
 Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period$(8,033,467)$(16,139,544)$(19,947,511)$(18,299,670) 
 Net loss and comprehensive loss per share,          
  basic and diluted $(0.10)$(0.42)$(0.26)$(0.69) 
 Weighted average number of common shares          
  outstanding, basic and diluted 83,147,816  38,601,234  76,651,219  26,376,710  
            



Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.    
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows    
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019
      
   For the nine months ended
   September 30, 2020  September 30, 2019 
      
 Cash flows from operating activities    
 Net loss for the period$(20,013,550)$(18,319,067)
 Items not affecting cash:    
 Amortization and depreciation 3,390,604  259,771 
 Share-based compensation 873,211  2,549,819 
 Interest and accretion 1,378,077  1,015,791 
 Deferred income tax recovery (585,818) - 
 Gain on player buyout (204,764) - 
 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (7,050) 124,412 
 Listing expense -  6,891,713 
 Capitalized interest and success fee 1,494,910  43,803 
 Shares issued for services 138,172  355,892 
 Loss on modification of long-term debt 806,879  - 
 Provisions 90,366  - 
 Change in fair value of investment (211,050) - 
 Share of loss from investment in associates 2,080,358  - 
 Changes in working capital    
 Changes in trade and other receivables (1,916,067) (1,376,401)
 Changes in prepaid expenses 63,250  14,868 
 Changes in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,288,492  1,267,787 
 Changes in deferred revenue (387,411) - 
 Changes in income tax receivable (285,480) - 
 Net cash used in operating activities (11,006,871) (7,171,612)
      
 Cash flows from investing activities    
 Cash paid for acquisitions (10,500,000) (1,500,000)
 Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired 281,125  (10,727,844)
 Proceeds from disposal of investment 680,000  - 
 Deferred payment liability -  (11,965,500)
 Proceeds from disposal of intangible assets 204,764  - 
 Investment in associate (2,169,750) (1,330,690)
 Acquisition of property and equipment (4,871) (48,438)
 Net cash used in investing activities (11,508,732) (25,572,472)
      
 Cash flows from financing activities    
 Proceeds from the issuance of shares for the Offering, net of 15,609,257  - 
    transaction cost    
 Proceeds from the issuance of shares for subcription receipt -  23,937,295 
    proceeds, net of transaction cost    
 Proceeds from convertible debenture, net of transaction costs -  9,345,004 
 Proceeds from long-term debt, net of tansaction costs -  2,170,000 
 Proceeds from exercise of warrants 2,354,246  345,531 
 Proceeds from exercise of options 49,366  19,237 
 Lease payments (221,764) (22,186)
 Net cash provided by financing activities 17,791,105  35,794,881 
      
 Foreign exchange effect on cash 39,176  (6,491)
 Net change in cash (4,685,322) 3,044,306 
 Cash, beginning of period 13,211,722  4,155,054 
 Cash, end of period$8,526,400 $7,199,360 
      

