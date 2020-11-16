DELSON, Quebec, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) announces that its Board of directors declared a dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on December 4, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 27, 2020.
This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend under the Income Tax Act (Canada). The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of directors.
Goodfellow Inc. is a distributor of lumber products, building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GDL.
|From:
|Goodfellow Inc.
Patrick Goodfellow
President and CEO
Tel: 450 635-6511
Fax: 450 635-3730
Internet: info@goodfellowinc.com
Goodfellow Inc.
Delson, Quebec, CANADA
