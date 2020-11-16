HOLLISTON, Mass., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO), today announced that Jim Green, Chairman, President and CEO, and Michael Rossi, CFO will participate in The Benchmark Company’s 9th Annual Discovery One-on-One Conference. The virtual event will take place on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 with virtual investor meetings held throughout the day.

To schedule a meeting with management, please contact your Benchmark Company representative or Vince Curatola at vcuratola@benchmarkcompany.com or nyc@clearthink.capital.

A copy of the materials to be presented at the conference will be available on the investor relations page of the Harvard Bioscience website on November 18, 2020 at 8:00 AM ET.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. Our customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories, to the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and clinical research organizations. With operations in North America, Europe, and China, we sell through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.

For more information, please visit our website at www.harvardbioscience.com.

For investor inquiries, please contact Michael A. Rossi, Chief Financial Officer at (508) 893-8999.