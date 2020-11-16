CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (TSX Venture: QIS) ("Quorum") announced today that its DealerMine division has been selected to participate in the Government of Canada’s Accelerated Growth Service (“AGS”) initiative. This has expanded Quorum’s partnership with the Government as both XSellerator and DealerMine are now AGS partners.



AGS is a Government of Canada initiative that includes the four provincial governments in Atlantic Canada and coordinates government support for high growth companies in areas such as financing, advisory support, export and innovation services.

“We are delighted our DealerMine division is now a partner in the AGS program in Atlantic Canada as it will be a more efficient way for us collaborate with the Federal and Provincial governments,” said Maury Marks, Quorum’s President and CEO. “Through the AGS initiative, DealerMine will be able to accelerate its marketing, sales, customer service and development plans and collectively find government programs to support our efforts.”

Acting as a ‘one-stop shop’ model, each participating company partners with a designated AGS client lead, supported by one representative from each participating government department. The AGS team, in partnership with the company, identifies growth opportunities and collaborates with the company including connecting the company to other government departments and third-party organizations.

More information can be found on the Government of Canada website at: www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/117.nsf/eng/home

About Quorum Information Technologies Inc.

Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its portfolio of software and services for automotive dealerships that includes:

XSellerator, a Dealership Management System (DMS) that automates, integrates and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership, and emphasizes revenue generation and customer satisfaction.

DealerMine CRM, a sales and service Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system and set of Business Development Centre services that drives revenue into the critical sales and service departments in a dealership.

Autovance, a modern retailing platform that helps dealerships attract more business through Digital Retailing (DR), improve in-store profits and closing rates through its desking tool and maximize their efficiency and CSI through Autovance’s F&I menu solutions fee.

Advantage, a full showroom system for both franchised and independent dealerships and a comprehensive management system that includes accounting for the independent market.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS.

For additional information please go to www.QuorumInformationSystems.com.

