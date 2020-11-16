ROANOKE, Va., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO) announced consolidated Company earnings of $10,564,534 or $1.30 per share for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. This compares to earnings of $8,698,412 or $1.08 per share for the year ended September 30, 2019. CEO Paul Nester stated, “Our mission statement requires us to create value for shareholders, employees and the communities in which we serve through superior customer service and prudent investments. Despite unprecedented challenges and circumstances, we continue to achieve that mission in 2020. The increase in 2020 earnings is attributable to improved utility margins associated with our infrastructure replacement programs, implementation of new non-gas rates, customer growth, and the ongoing investment in the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP).” Nester further commented, “We are committed to safely and reliably serving our communities and we will continue to seek opportunities that increase shareholder value.” 

The Company accelerated the recovery of certain regulatory assets and made one-time maintenance investments in the fourth quarter. Accordingly, the Company experienced a net loss for the quarter ending September 30, 2020 of $329,296 or $0.04 per share compared to net income of $455,605 or $0.06 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

From time to time, the Company may publish forward-looking statements relating to such matters as anticipated financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, new products, research and development activities and similar matters. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements. Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.

Summary financial statements for the fourth quarter and twelve months are as follows:


RGC Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
         
  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  September 30, September 30,
   2020   2019  2020  2019
         
Operating revenues $9,780,289  $9,851,869 $63,075,391 $68,026,525
Operating expenses  10,679,365   9,361,167  50,557,209  56,431,061
Operating income (loss)  (899,076)  490,702  12,518,182  11,595,464
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate 1,326,621   981,931  4,814,874  3,020,348
Other income, net  108,205   110,254  636,296  351,882
Interest expense  989,477   983,422  4,099,158  3,618,551
Income (loss) before income taxes (453,727)  599,465  13,870,194  11,349,143
Income tax expense (benefit)  (124,431)  143,860  3,305,660  2,650,731
         
Net income (loss) $(329,296) $455,605 $10,564,534 $8,698,412
         
Net earnings (loss) per share of common stock:       
Basic $(0.04) $0.06 $1.30 $1.08
Diluted $(0.04) $0.06 $1.30 $1.08
         
Cash dividends per common share$0.175  $0.165 $0.700 $0.660
         
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:      
Basic  8,156,023   8,069,934  8,125,938  8,039,484
Diluted  8,156,023   8,102,334  8,146,666  8,078,950
         
         
         
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets  
(Unaudited)  
         
    September 30,  
Assets    2020  2019  
Current assets   $14,436,561 $16,385,192  
Utility plant, net    198,445,093  182,002,956  
Other assets    68,797,853  59,965,548  
         
Total Assets   $281,679,507 $258,353,696  
         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity       
Current liabilities   $16,570,742 $21,633,064  
Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs  123,819,631  103,371,358  
Deferred credits and other liabilities   52,401,157  50,252,882  
Total Liabilities    192,791,530  175,257,304  
Stockholders' Equity    88,887,977  83,096,392  
         
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity  $281,679,507 $258,353,696  
         


