NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) today announced that it has entered into a joint venture agreement with Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association (“TIAA”) to invest in a broad range of medical office buildings. The joint venture strengthens the Company’s efforts to sustain higher investment volume and earnings growth regardless of market volatility by further diversifying its funding sources. The Company is the managing member of the partnership and manages day-to-day operations and leasing of the properties in the joint venture. Healthcare Realty owns a 50% interest in the joint venture and will fund its pro-rata share of future investments. The joint venture expects to purchase approximately $200 million of properties annually and does not contemplate using property level debt in most instances.



On November 12th, the joint venture purchased its first property for $16.6 million at a 5.1% cap rate. The 92,139 square foot building is located on Allina Healthcare’s Mercy campus in Minneapolis. The joint venture will seek to realize additional value through the lease up of the 80% occupied building. Property level debt was not associated with this initial acquisition.

The Company intends to provide additional disclosure in its future quarterly supplemental materials regarding properties owned by the joint venture. BlackBirch Capital served as advisor to Healthcare Realty on this transaction.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 11.9 million square feet nationwide.

In addition to the historical information contained within, the matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks are discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Healthcare Realty Trust, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 under the heading “Risk Factors,” and in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2020 and other risks described from time to time thereafter in the Company’s SEC filings. Forward-looking statements represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

