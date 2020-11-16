ROGERS, Ark., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) today announced its operating results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021.
“Our disciplined execution and ongoing focus are propelling the business forward at an accelerating pace. At the same time, significant investments in key areas are laying the groundwork for future growth. Notwithstanding the tight used vehicle market - especially at the lower price points - we generated a meaningful increase in revenues. The market we serve is large and fragmented, and consumer expectations and shopping preferences are changing. We have a healthy paranoia about change and are committed to re-inventing the business in order to adapt and prepare us for long-term market leadership,” said Jeff Williams, President and CEO. “Our business continues to both generate cash and increased borrowing capacity while maintaining a conservative balance sheet, enabling us to think big about our place in the world."
“We continue to make significant investments in the areas of customer experience, inventory procurement and recruiting and training. Improvements in these key areas will drive increased traffic and productivity. Corresponding technology and systems upgrades support these initiatives and provide a foundation for future growth. For example, the centralization of certain functions dovetails with the advantages of our localized branch structure; the ability to make key customer decisions locally is important to our success,” added Mr. Williams. “We are aggressively addressing changes in consumer buying preferences by building an efficient, seamless, digital and customer-friendly sales process that compares favorably with alternatives. Further, as our infrastructure strengthens, we will aggressively market our lower total cost of ownership advantage. Also, we will heavily promote the more intangible but very real advantages that consumers realize when they are part of the Car-Mart family. We are committed to giving our customers ‘Peace of Mind’ by ‘Keeping Them on the Road.’ We take the stress out of one area of our customers’ lives and believe strongly that we have an obligation to serve significantly more customers over time.”
“Our offering is unique, and we believe that our existing dealerships have significant room to grow. We will prioritize the allocation of capital with an eye to gaining market share in the areas we currently serve. We have opened two new dealerships this fiscal year and currently have two more in process - Edmond and Norman, Oklahoma. We are proud to be growing while simultaneously building an infrastructure that will support a much larger business. This is possible largely because of the commitment of our associates and the power of our business model,” said Mr. Williams. “There is real consumer enthusiasm for our offering driven by a superior proposition, local presence, and genuine commitment to customers. Coupled with the advantages of our captive lending arrangement and relentless focus on costs, we believe that our future is very bright.”
“Our overall revenue increase was driven by a 15.3% increase in the average retail sales price combined with a $4.1 million increase in interest income. Our second quarter sales volumes were impacted by the continued tight supply of vehicles at lower price points resulting in a lack of an affordable alternative for some of our customers. This impacted our productivity per dealership,” said Vickie Judy, Chief Financial Officer. “Net charge-offs for the quarter, as a percentage of average finance receivables, were down to 4.7%. Our selling, general, and administrative expenses returned to pre-pandemic levels, reflecting our commitment to have a strong infrastructure to support a growing customer base. We did have some nice leveraging of these expenses at 16.5% of sales compared to 16.9% for the prior year comparable quarter.”
“Our cash balance is $19.5 million and our debt, net of cash, to finance receivable is 28%. During the quarter, we added $49.4 million in receivables, increased inventory by $11.2 million, funded $2.2 million in net capital expenditures, and repurchased $6.1 million of our common stock, a total of $68.9 million utilizing $31.1 million of cash and no increase in debt. We will continue to stay focused on a strong balance sheet and cash flows while ensuring we are investing with an eye for the future,” added Ms. Judy.
Conference Call
About America's Car-Mart
America’s Car-Mart, Inc. operates automotive dealerships in twelve states and is one of the largest publicly-held automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the “Integrated Auto Sales and Finance” segment of the used car market. The Company emphasizes superior customer service and the building of strong personal relationships with its customers. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in smaller cities throughout the South-Central United States selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. For more information about America’s Car-Mart, including investor presentations, please visit our website at www.car-mart.com.
Car-Mart was named to the Forbes America’s Best Mid-Size Employers list for two consecutive years in 2019 and 2018 and has sold over 700,000 vehicles since fiscal year 2000.
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements address the Company’s future objectives, plans and goals, as well as the Company’s intent, beliefs and current expectations regarding future operating performance and can generally be identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “foresee,” and other similar words or phrases. Specific events addressed by these forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to:
These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current estimates and assumptions and involve various risks and uncertainties. As a result, you are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s projections include, but are not limited to:
Additionally, risks and uncertainties that may affect future results include those described from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.
|% Change
|As a % of Sales
|Three Months Ended
|2020
|Three Months Ended
|October 31,
|vs.
|October 31,
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Operating Data:
|Retail units sold
|14,022
|13,763
|1.9
|%
|Average number of stores in operation
|150
|145
|3.4
|Average retail units sold per store per month
|31.2
|31.6
|(1.3
|)
|Average retail sales price
|$
|13,365
|$
|11,589
|15.3
|Gross profit per retail unit
|$
|5,705
|$
|4,935
|15.6
|Same store revenue growth
|12.8
|%
|12.2
|%
|Net charge-offs as a percent of average finance receivables
|4.7
|%
|6.1
|%
|Collections as a percent of average finance receivables
|12.9
|%
|13.3
|%
|Average percentage of finance receivables-current (excl. 1-2 day)
|84.8
|%
|83.5
|%
|Average down-payment percentage
|6.4
|%
|6.0
|%
|Period End Data:
|Stores open
|150
|145
|3.4
|%
|Accounts over 30 days past due
|2.5
|%
|3.5
|%
|Active customer count
|83,945
|78,910
|6.4
|%
|Finance receivables, gross
|$
|692,775
|$
|587,087
|18.0
|%
|Operating Statement:
|Revenues:
|Sales
|$
|196,684
|$
|167,743
|17.3
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|Interest income
|26,676
|22,567
|18.2
|13.6
|13.5
|Total
|223,360
|190,310
|17.4
|113.6
|113.5
|Costs and expenses:
|Cost of sales
|116,690
|99,826
|16.9
|59.3
|59.5
|Selling, general and administrative
|32,536
|28,296
|15.0
|16.5
|16.9
|Provision for credit losses
|43,862
|41,177
|6.5
|22.3
|24.5
|Interest expense
|1,658
|2,081
|(20.3
|)
|0.8
|1.2
|Depreciation and amortization
|928
|971
|(4.4
|)
|0.5
|0.6
|Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment
|(64
|)
|2
|(3,300.0
|)
|-
|-
|Total
|195,610
|172,353
|13.5
|99.5
|102.7
|Income before taxes
|27,750
|17,957
|14.1
|10.7
|Provision for income taxes
|6,554
|4,070
|3.3
|2.4
|Net income
|$
|21,196
|$
|13,887
|10.8
|8.3
|Dividends on subsidiary preferred stock
|$
|(10
|)
|$
|(10
|)
|Net income attributable to common shareholders
|$
|21,186
|$
|13,877
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|3.20
|$
|2.10
|Diluted
|$
|3.05
|$
|2.00
|Weighted average number of shares used in calculation:
|Basic
|6,627,780
|6,621,562
|Diluted
|6,935,707
|6,952,667
|% Change
|As a % of Sales
|Six Months Ended
|2020
|Six Months Ended
|October 31,
|vs.
|October 31,
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Operating Data:
|Retail units sold
|26,198
|26,286
|(0.3
|)%
|Average number of stores in operation
|150
|145
|3.4
|Average retail units sold per store per month
|29.1
|30.2
|(3.6
|)
|Average retail sales price
|$
|13,102
|$
|11,504
|13.9
|Gross profit per retail unit
|$
|5,646
|$
|4,912
|14.9
|Same store revenue growth
|9.5
|%
|7.6
|%
|Net charge-offs as a percent of average finance receivables
|9.6
|%
|11.5
|%
|Collections as a percent of average finance receivables
|25.9
|%
|26.8
|%
|Average percentage of finance receivables-current (excl. 1-2 day)
|84.8
|%
|83.3
|%
|Average down-payment percentage
|6.9
|%
|6.2
|%
|Period End Data:
|Stores open
|150
|145
|3.4
|%
|Accounts over 30 days past due
|2.5
|%
|3.5
|%
|Active customer count
|83,945
|78,910
|6.4
|%
|Finance receivables, gross
|$
|692,775
|$
|587,087
|18.0
|%
|Operating Statement:
|Revenues:
|Sales
|$
|359,483
|$
|317,817
|13.1
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|Interest income
|51,788
|44,371
|16.7
|14.4
|14.0
|Total
|411,271
|362,188
|13.6
|114.4
|114.0
|Costs and expenses:
|Cost of sales
|211,564
|188,711
|12.1
|58.9
|59.4
|Selling, general and administrative
|61,293
|56,967
|7.6
|17.1
|17.9
|Provision for credit losses
|79,946
|72,652
|10.0
|22.2
|22.9
|Interest expense
|3,377
|4,085
|(17.3
|)
|0.9
|1.3
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,866
|1,938
|(3.7
|)
|0.5
|0.6
|Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment
|(64
|)
|39
|(264.1
|)
|-
|-
|Total
|357,982
|324,392
|10.4
|99.6
|102.1
|Income before taxes
|53,289
|37,796
|14.8
|11.9
|Provision for income taxes
|12,529
|8,398
|3.5
|2.6
|Net income
|$
|40,760
|$
|29,398
|11.3
|9.2
|Dividends on subsidiary preferred stock
|$
|(20
|)
|$
|(20
|)
|Net income attributable to common shareholders
|$
|40,740
|$
|29,378
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|6.14
|$
|4.42
|Diluted
|$
|5.88
|$
|4.21
|Weighted average number of shares used in calculation:
|Basic
|6,630,112
|6,652,922
|Diluted
|6,925,651
|6,984,709
|October 31,
|April 30,
|October 31,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|19,533
|$
|59,560
|$
|2,474
|Finance receivables, net
|$
|519,810
|$
|466,141
|$
|451,606
|Inventory
|$
|67,428
|$
|36,414
|$
|48,103
|Total assets
|$
|716,344
|$
|667,324
|$
|575,367
|Total debt
|$
|213,523
|$
|215,568
|$
|176,970
|Treasury stock
|$
|252,991
|$
|246,911
|$
|245,598
|Total equity
|$
|343,631
|$
|302,759
|$
|278,359
|Shares outstanding
|6,602,148
|6,619,319
|6,566,321
|Finance receivables:
|Principal balance
|$
|692,775
|$
|621,182
|$
|587,087
|Deferred revenue - payment protection plan
|(26,840
|)
|(24,480
|)
|(22,836
|)
|Deferred revenue - service contract
|(13,236
|)
|(11,641
|)
|(11,265
|)
|Allowance for credit losses
|(172,965
|)
|(155,041
|)
|(135,481
|)
|Finance receivables, net of allowance and deferred revenue
|$
|479,734
|$
|430,020
|$
|417,505
|Allowance as % of principal balance net of deferred revenue
|26.5
|%
|26.5
|%
|24.5
|%
|Changes in allowance for credit losses:
|Six months Ended
|October 31,
|2020
|2019
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|155,041
|$
|127,842
|Provision for credit losses
|79,946
|72,652
|Charge-offs, net of collateral recovered
|(62,022
|)
|(65,013
|)
|Balance at end of period
|$
|172,965
|$
|135,481
