PLANO, Texas, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) today announced its third quarter 2020 financial and operating results.



FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Successfully completed financial restructuring and emerged from Chapter 11 reorganization on September 18, 2020, with a strong balance sheet and strong liquidity position: Reduced bond debt by $2.1 billion, resulting in $165 million annual interest savings Established a new $575 million senior secured bank credit facility, with $437 million of availability at September 30, 2020 after borrowings of $85 million and outstanding letters of credit Relocated corporate headquarters, resulting in $9 million in annual savings Appointed a new board of directors consisting of four new independent members and three continuing members Commenced trading of new common stock on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “DEN” on September 21, 2020

Produced 49,686 barrels of oil equivalent (“BOE”) per day (“BOE/d”) during 3Q 2020, roughly flat with 2Q 2020

Revenues and other income were $194 million for 3Q 2020, excluding $18 million in hedging receipts

Adjusted EBITDAX (a non-GAAP measure) was $93 million for 3Q 2020

Received $25 million of proceeds from the sale of two parcels of marketed Houston area surface acreage, with proceeds of $14 million in July 2020 and $11 million in October 2020

Reacquired the NEJD and Free State CO 2 pipelines, reducing debt by $25 million and lowering interest expense while maximizing flexibility for future CCUS operations

Upon emergence from bankruptcy on September 18, 2020 (the “Emergence Date”), the Company applied fresh start accounting, which resulted in a new entity for financial reporting purposes. In applying fresh start accounting, the Company’s assets and liabilities were recorded at fair value as of the Emergence Date, which differs materially from historical values reflected on the Company’s balance sheet prior to the Emergence Date. As a result of the application of fresh start accounting and the effects of the Company’s Chapter 11 restructuring, the consolidated financial statements of the Company after September 18, 2020 are not comparable with its consolidated financial statements on or prior to that date. References to “Successor” refer to the new Denbury reporting entity after the Emergence Date, and references to “Successor Period” refer to the period from September 19, 2020 through September 30, 2020. References to “Predecessor” refer to the Denbury entity prior to emergence from bankruptcy, and references to “Predecessor Period” refer to periods (as specified herein) prior to and through September 18, 2020. Under GAAP, Denbury is required to report the Company’s financial results for the Successor Period separately from Predecessor Periods, making the information not comparable. In order to provide meaningful comparable results of certain information for the third quarter and year to date periods, the Company has combined the results for the third quarter’s Successor Period and Predecessor Period where appropriate, which the Company refers to as “Combined”.

SELECTED QUARTERLY COMPARATIVE DATA

Following are unaudited financial highlights for the Successor Period, certain Predecessor Periods and on a Combined basis for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Combined (Non-GAAP)(1) Successor Predecessor Quarter Ended Period from Sept. 19, 2020 through Period from July 1, 2020 through Quarter Ended Quarter Ended (in millions, except per-share and per-unit data) Sept. 30, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 Sept. 18, 2020 June 30, 2020 Sept. 30, 2019 Net income (loss) $ (806 ) $ 3 $ (809 ) $ (697 ) $ 73 Adjusted net income (loss)(2) (non-GAAP measure) 20 (32 ) 41 Adjusted EBITDAX(2) (non-GAAP measure) 93 39 145 Net income (loss) per diluted share 0.06 (1.63 ) (1.41 ) 0.14





Combined (Non-GAAP)(1) Predecessor Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended (in millions) Sept. 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Sept. 30, 2019 Oil, natural gas, and related product sales $ 176 $ 109 $ 293 CO 2 , oil marketing sales and other 18 9 22 Total revenues and other income $ 194 $ 118 $ 315 Receipt on settlements of commodity derivatives $ 18 $ 46 $ 8 Cash flows from operations(1) $ 74 $ 11 $ 131 Adjusted cash flows from operations less special items(2) (non-GAAP measure) 68 9 126 Development capital expenditures 18 21 51

(1) Combined results for the three months ended September 30, 2020 are provided for illustrative purposes and are derived from the financial statement line items from the Successor and Predecessor periods.

(2) A non-GAAP measure. See accompanying schedules that reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP measures along with a statement indicating why the Company believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.

Quarter Ended Sept. 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Sept. 30, 2019 Average realized oil price per barrel (excluding derivative settlements) $ 39.23 $ 24.39 $ 57.64 Average realized oil price per barrel (including derivative settlements) 43.23 34.64 59.23 Total production (BOE/d) 49,686 50,190 56,441 Total continuing production (BOE/d)(1) 49,686 50,190 55,338

MANAGEMENT COMMENT

Chris Kendall, Denbury’s President and CEO, commented, “In less than two months during the third quarter we entered and exited our Chapter 11 restructuring process. As a result of this process, Denbury emerged with a strong balance sheet, a solid liquidity position, and a significantly reduced cost structure providing us with a breakeven oil price near $30 per barrel. Denbury’s low base production decline and the flexible, low capital intensity nature of our assets are particularly well suited for today’s environment. The industry-leading low carbon footprint of our CO 2 EOR-focused oil production sets us apart. Moreover, the potential of the emerging CCUS business presents a unique, exciting, and significant growth opportunity to leverage both our strategically advantaged asset base and our extensive CO 2 expertise developed during more than 20 years of CO 2 EOR operations.

“I want to thank the Denbury team for their focus, care, and diligence throughout 2020. Even in this challenging environment, the team is setting Company records for safety and efficiency, which is a testament to our employees’ professionalism, dedication, quality and resilience.

“Going forward, while ensuring a steadfast focus of building on our strong foundation of safety and operational excellence, our priorities will be to protect and maintain our balance sheet, to continue to invest within cash flow, to further build our EOR-focused business, and to continue to position the Company to be a leader in what we believe will be a high value CCUS business.”

(1) Continuing production excludes production from the Gulf Coast Working Interests Sale completed on March 4, 2020.

REVIEW OF OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

Denbury’s oil and natural gas production averaged 49,686 BOE/d during third quarter 2020, relatively flat with second quarter of 2020 (the “prior quarter”) production and a decrease of 10% compared to continuing production in the third quarter of 2019 (the “prior-year third quarter”), which is adjusted for production from assets sold in the first quarter of 2020. Production during the second and third quarters of 2020 was impacted by approximately 4,300 BOE/d and 1,700 BOE/d, respectively, of production that was shut-in due to wells that were uneconomic to produce or repair. In addition to shut-in production, the year-over-year production decline was primarily due to production declines at Delhi Field which were mainly associated with the suspension of CO 2 purchases since late-February 2020 as a result of the Delta-Tinsley CO 2 pipeline being out of service for repairs, as well as reduced levels of workovers and capital investment due to actions taken by the Company to reduce costs in response to the significant decline in oil prices earlier in 2020. In late October 2020, repairs to the Delta-Tinsley pipeline were completed and the pipeline was brought back into service, allowing CO 2 purchases to resume at Delhi Field. Further production information is provided on page 18 of this press release.

Denbury’s third quarter 2020 average realized oil price, including derivative settlements, was $43.23 per barrel (“Bbl”), an increase of 25% from the prior quarter and a decrease of 27% from the prior-year third quarter. Denbury’s NYMEX differential for the third quarter 2020 was $1.64 per Bbl below NYMEX WTI oil prices, compared to $4.03 per Bbl below NYMEX WTI in the prior quarter and $1.30 per Bbl above NYMEX WTI in the prior-year third quarter.

Total revenues and other income in the third quarter of 2020 were $194 million, an increase of 64% from the prior quarter and a decrease of 39% from the prior-year third quarter. The sequential quarterly increase was primarily due to higher realized oil prices, and the decrease from the prior-year third quarter was primarily due to lower oil prices and to a lesser degree lower oil production levels.

Total lease operating expenses in third quarter 2020 were $71 million, or $15.57 per BOE, a decrease of $10 million, or 12%, compared to the prior quarter due primarily to a $15 million insurance reimbursement received in the current quarter related to a 2013 incident at Delhi Field, partially offset by higher workover expense during the current quarter as the Company resumed some repairs and maintenance activity. Compared to the prior-year third quarter, lease operating expenses decreased $47 million, or 40%, due primarily to reductions in all expense categories, with the largest decreases in workover expense, labor, and power and fuel costs, as well as the insurance reimbursement noted above.

Taxes other than income, which includes ad valorem, production and franchise taxes, increased $5 million, or 50%, from the prior quarter and decreased $6 million, or 29%, from the prior-year third quarter, generally due to changes in oil and natural gas revenues.

General and administrative (“G&A”) expenses were $17 million in third quarter 2020, a $7 million decrease from the prior quarter, primarily due to the prior quarter including higher than normal compensation-related expenses related to modifications of the Company’s 2020 employee compensation programs. During the prior quarter, the Company reinstated a bonus program for 2020 which had previously been suspended in the first quarter, resulting in a higher than normal bonus accrual in the second quarter. Compared to the prior-year third quarter, G&A expenses decreased $2 million, or 8%, due to lower overall employee compensation and related costs due to reduced headcount.

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest, totaled $8 million in third quarter 2020, a $13 million decrease from the prior quarter and a $15 million decrease from the prior-year third quarter. The decreases in both comparative periods were primarily due to the approximate $2.1 billion reduction in bond debt associated with the Company’s Chapter 11 restructuring during the third quarter of 2020. A schedule detailing the components of interest expense is included on page 20 of this press release.

The Company recognized a full cost pool ceiling test write-down of $262 million for the Predecessor Period from July 1, 2020 through September 18, 2020 as a result of the continued decline in first-day-of-the-month oil prices for the preceding 12 months. This write-down compares to full cost pool ceiling test write-downs of $662 million during the prior quarter and $73 million during the first quarter of 2020. As a result of fresh start accounting, oil and gas properties were recorded at fair value as of September 18, 2020, and there was no full cost pool ceiling test write-down for the Successor Period.

Depletion, depreciation, and amortization (“DD&A”) was $42 million during third quarter 2020, compared to $55 million in both the prior quarter and the prior-year third quarter. The decreases from the prior quarter and the prior-year third quarter were primarily due to the application of fresh start accounting resulting in lower asset balances.

Denbury’s effective tax rate for the Predecessor Period from January 1, 2020 through September 18, 2020 was 23%, slightly lower than the Company’s estimated statutory rate of 25%, due primarily to the establishment of a valuation allowance on the Company’s federal and state deferred tax assets after the application of fresh start accounting. Given the Company’s cumulative loss position and the continued low oil price environment, management recorded a total valuation allowance of $129 million on its underlying deferred tax assets as of September 18, 2020. For the Successor Period, the Company continues to offset its deferred tax assets with a valuation allowance. Thus, the income tax expense associated with the Successor’s pre-tax book income was offset by a change in valuation allowance.

BANK CREDIT FACILITY

In connection with the emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, the Company entered into a new $575 million senior secured bank credit facility due January 30, 2024, with the lending group remaining consistent with that of the Predecessor’s bank credit facility. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $85 million of outstanding borrowings on the senior secured bank credit facility, leaving $437 million of borrowing base availability after consideration of $53 million of outstanding letters of credit.

RECENT PIPELINE TRANSACTIONS

In late October 2020, the Company restructured its CO 2 pipeline financing arrangements with Genesis Energy, L.P. (“Genesis”), whereby (1) Denbury reacquired the NEJD Pipeline system from Genesis in exchange for $70 million to be paid in four equal payments during 2021, representing full settlement of all remaining obligations under the NEJD secured financing lease; and (2) Denbury reacquired the Free State Pipeline from Genesis in exchange for a one-time payment of $23 million made on October 30, 2020.

HEDGING UPDATE

Details of the Company’s hedging positions as of November 13, 2020 are included below.

4Q 2020 2021 1H 2022 WTI NYMEX Volumes Hedged (Bbls/d) 13,500 24,000 8,500 Fixed-Price Swaps Swap Price(1) $ 40.52 $ 42.22 $ 43.55 Argus LLS Volumes Hedged (Bbls/d) 7,500 — — Fixed-Price Swaps Swap Price(1) $ 51.67 — — WTI NYMEX Volumes Hedged (Bbls/d) 9,500 — — 3-Way Collars Sold Put Price / Floor / Ceiling Price(1)(2) $47.93 / $57.00 / $63.25 — — Argus LLS Volumes Hedged (Bbls/d) 5,000 — — 3-Way Collars Sold Put Price / Floor / Ceiling Price(1)(2) $52.80 / $61.63 / $70.35 — — Total Volumes Hedged (Bbls/d) 35,500 24,000 8,500

(1) Averages are volume weighted.

(2) If oil prices were to average less than the sold put, receipts on settlement would be limited to the difference between the floor price and the sold put price.

2020 CAPITAL BUDGET AND ESTIMATED PRODUCTION

The Company’s 2020 estimated development capital budget, excluding acquisitions and capitalized interest, remains unchanged from its previously estimated range of $95 million to $105 million. The capital budget consists of approximately $70 million for tertiary and non-tertiary field investments and CO 2 supply, plus approximately $30 million of estimated capitalized costs (including capitalized internal acquisition, exploration and development costs and pre-production tertiary startup costs). Of this combined capital expenditure amount, $78 million (78%) has been incurred through the first nine months of 2020. Based upon this capital spending level, Denbury’s estimated full-year 2020 production is currently expected to be within a range of 50,900 – 51,400 BOE/d.

THIRD QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Denbury management will host a conference call to review and discuss third quarter 2020 financial and operating results tomorrow, Tuesday, November 17, at 10:00 A.M. (Central). Additionally, Denbury will post presentation materials on its website which will be referenced during the conference call. Individuals who would like to participate should dial 877.705.6003 or 201.493.6725 ten minutes before the scheduled start time. To access a live webcast of the conference call and accompanying slide presentation, please visit the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.denbury.com. The webcast will be archived on the website and a telephonic replay will be accessible for approximately one month after the call by dialing 844.512.2921 or 412.317.6671 and entering confirmation number 13696085.

Denbury is an independent oil and natural gas company with operations focused in two key operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The Company’s goal is to increase the value of its properties through a combination of exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices, with the most significant emphasis relating to CO 2 enhanced oil recovery operations. For more information about Denbury, please visit www.denbury.com.

This press release, other than historical information, contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties including estimated 2020 production and capital expenditures, and other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Denbury’s most recent report on Form 10-K. These risks and uncertainties are incorporated by this reference as though fully set forth herein. These statements are based on financial and market, engineering, geological and operating assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information; however, management’s assumptions and the Company’s future performance are both subject to a wide range of risks, and there is no assurance that these goals and projections can or will be met. Actual results may vary materially. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company’s estimates only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its estimates as of any future date. Denbury assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements.

FINANCIAL AND STATISTICAL DATA TABLES AND RECONCILIATION SCHEDULES

The following tables include selected unaudited financial and operational information for the Successor Period, Predecessor Periods from July 1, 2020 through September 18, 2020 and January 1, 2020 through September 18, 2020, and certain Combined information for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, in order to assist investors in understanding the comparability of the Company’s financial and operational results for the applicable periods. All production volumes and dollars are expressed on a net revenue interest basis with gas volumes converted to equivalent barrels at 6:1.

DENBURY INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

Combined (Non-GAAP)(1) Successor Predecessor Quarter Ended Period from Sept. 19, 2020 through Period from July 1, 2020 through Quarter Ended Quarter Ended In thousands, except per-share data Sept. 30, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 Sept. 18, 2020 Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Revenues and other income Oil sales $ 174,447 $ 22,311 $ 152,136 $ 292,100 $ 108,538 Natural gas sales 964 10 954 1,092 849 CO 2 sales and transportation fees 7,484 967 6,517 8,976 6,504 Oil marketing sales 3,483 151 3,332 5,468 1,490 Other income 7,191 94 7,097 7,817 494 Total revenues and other income 193,569 23,533 170,036 315,453 117,875 Expenses Lease operating expenses 71,192 11,484 59,708 117,850 81,293 Transportation and marketing expenses 9,499 1,344 8,155 10,067 9,388 CO 2 operating and discovery expenses 1,197 242 955 879 885 Taxes other than income 15,546 2,073 13,473 22,010 10,372 Oil marketing expenses 3,427 139 3,288 5,436 1,450 General and administrative expenses 16,748 1,735 15,013 18,266 23,776 Interest, net of amounts capitalized of $4,887, $183, $4,704, $8,773 and $8,729, respectively 8,038 334 7,704 22,858 20,617 Depletion, depreciation, and amortization 41,600 5,283 36,317 55,064 55,414 Commodity derivatives expense (income) 574 (4,035 ) 4,609 (43,155 ) 40,130 Gain on debt extinguishment — — — (5,874 ) — Write-down of oil and natural gas properties 261,677 — 261,677 — 662,440 Restructuring items, net 849,980 — 849,980 — — Other expenses 24,248 2,164 22,084 2,140 11,290 Total expenses 1,303,726 20,763 1,282,963 205,541 917,055 Income (loss) before income taxes (1,110,157 ) 2,770 (1,112,927 ) 109,912 (799,180 ) Income tax provision (benefit) Current income taxes (1,445 ) 6 (1,451 ) (859 ) 598 Deferred income taxes (302,350 ) 6 (302,356 ) 37,909 (102,304 ) Net income (loss) $ (806,362 ) $ 2,758 $ (809,120 ) $ 72,862 $ (697,474 ) Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.06 $ (1.63 ) $ 0.16 $ (1.41 ) Diluted $ 0.06 $ (1.63 ) $ 0.14 $ (1.41 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 50,000 497,398 455,487 495,245 Diluted 50,000 497,398 547,205 495,245

(1) Combined results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 are provided for illustrative purposes and are derived from the financial statement line items from the Successor and Predecessor periods. Because of the impact of various adjustments to the financial statements in connection with the application of fresh start accounting, including asset valuation adjustments and liability adjustments, certain results of operations for the Successor are not comparable to those of the Predecessor. Management believes that the combined results provide meaningful information to assist investors in understanding the Company’s financial results for the applicable period, but should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or more meaningful than, independent results of the Predecessor and Successor periods for the quarter reported in accordance with GAAP.

Combined (Non-GAAP)(1) Successor Predecessor Nine Months Ended Period from Sept. 19, 2020 through Period from Jan. 1, 2020 through Nine Months Ended In thousands, except per-share data Sept. 30, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 Sept. 18, 2020 Sept. 30, 2019 Revenues and other income Oil sales $ 511,562 $ 22,311 $ 489,251 $ 912,636 Natural gas sales 2,860 10 2,850 5,554 CO 2 sales and transportation fees 22,016 967 21,049 25,532 Oil marketing sales 8,694 151 8,543 8,274 Other income 8,513 94 8,419 12,274 Total revenues and other income 553,645 23,533 530,112 964,270 Expenses Lease operating expenses 261,755 11,484 250,271 361,205 Transportation and marketing expenses 28,508 1,344 27,164 32,076 CO 2 operating and discovery expenses 2,834 242 2,592 2,016 Taxes other than income 45,604 2,073 43,531 71,312 Oil marketing expenses 8,538 139 8,399 8,213 General and administrative expenses 50,257 1,735 48,522 54,697 Interest, net of amounts capitalized of $23,068, $183, $22,885 and $27,545, respectively 48,601 334 48,267 60,672 Depletion, depreciation, and amortization 193,876 5,283 188,593 170,625 Commodity derivatives expense (income) (106,067 ) (4,035 ) (102,032 ) 15,462 Gain on debt extinguishment (18,994 ) — (18,994 ) (106,220 ) Write-down of oil and natural gas properties 996,658 — 996,658 — Restructuring items, net 849,980 — 849,980 — Other expenses 38,032 2,164 35,868 8,664 Total expenses 2,399,582 20,763 2,378,819 678,722 Income (loss) before income taxes (1,845,937 ) 2,770 (1,848,707 ) 285,548 Income tax provision (benefit) Current income taxes (7,254 ) 6 (7,260 ) 1,214 Deferred income taxes (408,863 ) 6 (408,869 ) 90,454 Net income (loss) $ (1,429,820 ) $ 2,758 $ (1,432,578 ) $ 193,880 Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.06 $ (2.89 ) $ 0.43 Diluted $ 0.06 $ (2.89 ) $ 0.41 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 50,000 495,560 453,287 Diluted 50,000 495,560 490,054

(1) Combined results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 are provided for illustrative purposes and are derived from the financial statement line items from the Successor and Predecessor periods. Because of the impact of various adjustments to the financial statements in connection with the application of fresh start accounting, including asset valuation adjustments and liability adjustments, certain results of operations for the Successor are not comparable to those of the Predecessor. Management believes that the combined results provide meaningful information to assist investors in understanding the Company’s financial results for the applicable period, but should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or more meaningful than, independent results of the Predecessor and Successor periods for the nine months ended reported in accordance with GAAP.

DENBURY INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

Combined (Non-GAAP)(1) Successor Predecessor Nine Months Ended Period from Sept. 19, 2020 through Period from Jan. 1, 2020 through Nine Months Ended In thousands Sept. 30, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 Sept. 18, 2020 Sept. 30, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ (1,429,820 ) $ 2,758 $ (1,432,578 ) $ 193,880 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flows from operating activities Noncash reorganization items, net 810,909 — 810,909 — Depletion, depreciation, and amortization 193,876 5,283 188,593 170,625 Write-down of oil and natural gas properties 996,658 — 996,658 — Deferred income taxes (408,863 ) 6 (408,869 ) 90,454 Stock-based compensation 4,111 — 4,111 9,866 Commodity derivatives expense (income) (106,067 ) (4,035 ) (102,032 ) 15,462 Receipt on settlements of commodity derivatives 88,056 6,660 81,396 14,714 Gain on debt extinguishment (18,994 ) — (18,994 ) (106,220 ) Debt issuance costs and discounts 11,685 114 11,571 7,607 Other, net 1,028 589 439 (6,862 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions Accrued production receivable 65,112 38,537 26,575 (1,428 ) Trade and other receivables (20,977 ) 1,366 (22,343 ) (147 ) Other current and long-term assets 1,448 705 743 27 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (24,082 ) (7,980 ) (16,102 ) (33,167 ) Oil and natural gas production payable (17,856 ) (11,064 ) (6,792 ) (1,819 ) Other liabilities 94 (29 ) 123 (9,414 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 146,318 32,910 113,408 343,578 Cash flows from investing activities Oil and natural gas capital expenditures (101,707 ) (2,125 ) (99,582 ) (204,904 ) Pipelines and plants capital expenditures (11,607 ) (6 ) (11,601 ) (25,965 ) Net proceeds from sales of oil and natural gas properties and equipment 42,202 880 41,322 10,494 Other 12,438 (309 ) 12,747 5,797 Net cash used in investing activities (58,674 ) (1,560 ) (57,114 ) (214,578 ) Cash flows from financing activities Bank repayments (606,000 ) (55,000 ) (551,000 ) (641,000 ) Bank borrowings 691,000 — 691,000 691,000 Interest payments treated as a reduction of debt (46,417 ) — (46,417 ) (59,808 ) Cash paid in conjunction with debt repurchases (14,171 ) — (14,171 ) — Cash paid in conjunction with debt exchange — — — (125,268 ) Costs of debt financing (12,482 ) — (12,482 ) (11,017 ) Pipeline financing and capital lease debt repayments (51,846 ) (54 ) (51,792 ) (10,279 ) Other (9,363 ) — (9,363 ) 5,470 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (49,279 ) (55,054 ) 5,775 (150,902 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 38,365 (23,704 ) 62,069 (21,902 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 33,045 95,114 33,045 54,949 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 71,410 $ 71,410 $ 95,114 $ 33,047

(1) Combined results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 are provided for illustrative purposes and are derived from the financial statement line items from the Successor and Predecessor periods. Because of the impact of various adjustments to the financial statements in connection with the application of fresh start accounting, including asset valuation adjustments and liability adjustments, certain results of operations for the Successor are not comparable to those of the Predecessor. Management believes that the combined results provide meaningful information to assist investors in understanding the Company’s financial results for the applicable period, but should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or more meaningful than, independent results of the Predecessor and Successor periods for the nine months ended reported in accordance with GAAP.

DENBURY INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

Reconciliation of net income (loss) (GAAP measure) to adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP measure)

Adjusted net income (loss) is a non-GAAP measure provided as a supplement to present an alternative net income (loss) measure which excludes expense and income items (and their related tax effects) not directly related to the Company’s ongoing operations. Management believes that adjusted net income (loss) may be helpful to investors by eliminating the impact of noncash and/or special or unusual items not indicative of the Company’s performance from period to period, and is widely used by the investment community, while also being used by management, in evaluating the comparability of the Company’s ongoing operational results and trends. Adjusted net income (loss) should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or any other measure reported in accordance with GAAP, but rather to provide additional information useful in evaluating the Company’s operational trends and performance.

Combined (Non-GAAP)(1) Predecessor Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Sept. 30, 2020 Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 In thousands, except per-share data Amount Amount Per Diluted Share Amount Per Diluted Share Net income (loss) (GAAP measure)(2) $ (806,362 ) $ 72,862 $ 0.14 $ (697,474 ) $ (1.41 ) Adjustments to reconcile to adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP measure) Noncash fair value losses (gains) on commodity derivatives(3) 18,363 (35,098 ) (0.06 ) 85,759 0.17 Reorganization items, net(4) 849,980 — — — — Write-down of oil and natural gas properties(5) 261,677 — — 662,440 1.34 Accelerated depreciation charge(6) 1,791 — — — — Gain on debt extinguishment(7) — (5,874 ) (0.01 ) — — Severance-related expense included in general and administrative expenses(8) — — — 2,361 0.00 Expense associated with restructuring(9) 16,232 — — 7,875 0.02 Delhi Field insurance reimbursements(10) (15,402 ) — — — — Other(11) 1,013 (5,247 ) (0.01 ) 1,206 0.00 Estimated income taxes on above adjustments to net income (loss) and other discrete tax items(12) (307,344 ) 14,499 0.02 (94,529 ) (0.19 ) Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP measure) $ 19,948 $ 41,142 $ 0.08 $ (32,362 ) $ (0.07 )





Combined (Non-GAAP)(1) Predecessor Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sept. 30, 2020 Sept. 30, 2019 In thousands, except per-share data Amount Amount Per Diluted Share Net income (loss) (GAAP measure)(2) $ (1,429,820 ) $ 193,880 $ 0.41 Adjustments to reconcile to adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP measure) Noncash fair value losses (gains) on commodity derivatives(3) (18,011 ) 30,176 0.06 Reorganization items, net(4) 849,980 — — Write-down of oil and natural gas properties(5) 996,658 — — Accelerated depreciation charge(6) 39,159 — — Gain on debt extinguishment(7) (18,994 ) (106,220 ) (0.22 ) Severance-related expense included in general and administrative expenses(8) 2,361 — — Expense associated with restructuring(9) 24,107 — — Delhi Field insurance reimbursements(10) (15,402 ) — — Other(11) 3,623 (793 ) 0.00 Estimated income taxes on above adjustments to net income (loss) and other discrete tax items(12) (418,655 ) 28,483 0.06 Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP measure) $ 15,006 $ 145,526 $ 0.31

(1) Combined results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 are provided for illustrative purposes and are derived from the financial statement line items from the Successor and Predecessor periods. Because of the impact of various adjustments to the financial statements in connection with the application of fresh start accounting, including asset valuation adjustments and liability adjustments, certain results of operations for the Successor are not comparable to those of the Predecessor. Management believes that the combined results provide meaningful information to assist investors in understanding the Company’s financial results for the applicable period, but should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or more meaningful than, independent results of the Predecessor and Successor periods for the quarter and nine months ended reported in accordance with GAAP.

(2) Diluted net income (loss) per common share includes the impact of potentially dilutive securities including nonvested restricted stock, nonvested performance-based equity awards, warrants, and shares into which the Company’s previous convertible senior notes were convertible. Basic and diluted earnings per share calculations for the GAAP reporting periods are included on page 13.

(3) The net change between periods of the fair market values of open commodity derivative positions, excluding the impact of settlements on commodity derivatives during the period.

(4) Reorganization items, net represent (a) expenses incurred subsequent to the filing petition for Chapter 11 as a direct result of the prepackaged joint plan of reorganization, (b) gains or losses from liabilities settled, and (c) fresh start accounting adjustments.

(5) Full cost pool ceiling test write-downs related to the Company’s oil and natural gas properties.

(6) Accelerated depreciation for an asset impairment during the three months ended September 30, 2020, and impaired unevaluated properties during the three months ended March 31, 2020.

(7) Gain on debt extinguishment related to the Company’s 2020 open market repurchases and June 2019 debt exchange.

(8) Severance-related expense associated with the Company’s May-2020 involuntary workforce reduction.

(9) Expenses incurred before the petition date and after the Emergence Date related to advisor and professional fees associated with review of strategic alternatives and comprehensive restructuring of the Company’s indebtedness.

(10) Insurance reimbursements associated with a 2013 incident at Delhi Field.

(11) Other includes the following adjustments: (a) for the three months ended September 20, 2020, $5.9 million gain on land sales, $4.2 million write-off of trade receivables, $2.2 million of expense associated with the Delta-Tinsley CO 2 pipeline incident and $0.5 million of expense associated with the helium supply contract trial court ruling, (b) for the three months ended September 30, 2019, a $6 million gain on land sales, <$1 million of transaction costs related to the Company’s privately negotiated debt exchanges, and <$1 million of expense associated with the helium supply contract trial court ruling, (c) for the three months ended June 30, 2020, $0.5 million of costs associated with the helium supply contract trial court ruling and $0.7 million of expense associated with the Delta-Tinsley CO 2 pipeline incident, (d) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, $0.5 million of expense associated with the helium supply contract trial court ruling and $0.9 million of expense associated with the Delta-Tinsley CO 2 pipeline incident, and (e) for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, $1 million of expense related to an impairment of assets, $1 million of transaction costs related to the Company’s privately negotiated debt exchanges, and an additional $0.8 million of expense associated with the helium supply contract trial court ruling.

(12) The estimated income tax impacts on adjustments to net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 are computed based upon a rate of 25% applied to income before tax, which incorporates discrete tax adjustments primarily comprised of the tax effect of the ceiling test and accelerated depreciation, impacts of the CARES Act, valuation allowances, and the periodic tax impacts of a shortfall (benefit) on the stock-based compensation deduction.

DENBURY INC.

BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE

Successor Predecessor Period from Sept. 19, 2020 through Period from July 1, 2020 through Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Sept. 30, 2020 Sept. 18, 2020 Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 In thousands, except per-share data Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Numerator Net income (loss) – basic $ 2,758 $ 0.06 $ (809,120 ) $ (1.63 ) $ 72,862 $ 0.16 $ (697,474 ) $ (1.41 ) Effect of potentially dilutive securities Interest on convertible senior notes, net of tax — — 5,101 — Net income (loss) – diluted $ 2,758 $ 0.06 $ (809,120 ) $ (1.63 ) $ 77,963 $ 0.14 $ (697,474 ) $ (1.41 ) Denominator Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 50,000 497,398 455,487 495,245 Effect of potentially dilutive securities Restricted stock and performance-based equity awards — — 865 — Convertible senior notes — — 90,853 — Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 50,000 497,398 547,205 495,245





Successor Predecessor Period from Sept. 19, 2020 through Period from Jan. 1, 2020 through Nine Months Ended Sept. 30, 2020 Sept. 18, 2020 Sept. 30, 2019 In thousands, except per-share data Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Numerator Net income (loss) – basic $ 2,758 $ 0.06 $ (1,432,578 ) $ (2.89 ) $ 193,880 $ 0.43 Effect of potentially dilutive securities Interest on convertible senior notes, net of tax — — 5,649 Net income (loss) – diluted $ 2,758 $ 0.06 $ (1,432,578 ) $ (2.89 ) $ 199,529 $ 0.41 Denominator Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 50,000 495,560 453,287 Effect of potentially dilutive securities Restricted stock and performance-based equity awards — — 2,489 Convertible senior notes — — 34,278 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 50,000 495,560 490,054

DENBURY INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

Reconciliation of cash flows from operations (GAAP measure) to adjusted cash flows from operations (non-GAAP measure) and free cash flow (non-GAAP measure)

Adjusted cash flows from operations is a non-GAAP measure that represents cash flows provided by operations before changes in assets and liabilities, as summarized from the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Adjusted cash flows from operations measures the cash flows earned or incurred from operating activities without regard to the collection or payment of associated receivables or payables. Adjusted cash flows from operations less special items is an additional non-GAAP measure that removes other special items. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure that represents adjusted cash flows from operations less special items and interest treated as debt reduction, development capital expenditures and capitalized interest, but before acquisitions. Management believes that it is important to consider these additional measures, along with cash flows from operations, as it believes the non-GAAP measures can often be a better way to discuss changes in operating trends in its business caused by changes in production, prices, operating costs and related factors, without regard to whether the earned or incurred item was collected or paid during that period.

Combined (Non-GAAP)(1) Predecessor Combined (Non-GAAP)(1) Predecessor Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended In thousands Sept. 30, 2020 Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 Sept. 30, 2019 Net income (loss) (GAAP measure) $ (806,362 ) $ 72,862 $ (697,474 ) $ (1,429,820 ) $ 193,880 Adjustments to reconcile to adjusted cash flows from operations Depletion, depreciation, and amortization 41,600 55,064 55,414 193,876 170,625 Deferred income taxes (302,350 ) 37,909 (102,304 ) (408,863 ) 90,454 Stock-based compensation 571 3,001 1,087 4,111 9,866 Noncash fair value losses (gains) on commodity derivatives 18,363 (35,098 ) 85,759 (18,011 ) 30,176 Gain on debt extinguishment — (5,874 ) — (18,994 ) (106,220 ) Write-down of oil and natural gas properties 261,677 — 662,440 996,658 — Noncash reorganization items, net 810,909 — — 810,909 — Other 4,434 (2,099 ) 4,026 12,713 745 Adjusted cash flows from operations (non-GAAP measure) 28,842 125,765 8,948 142,579 389,526 Net change in assets and liabilities relating to operations 44,665 4,813 2,021 3,739 (45,948 ) Cash flows from operations (GAAP measure) $ 73,507 $ 130,578 $ 10,969 $ 146,318 $ 343,578 Adjusted cash flows from operations (non-GAAP measure) $ 28,842 $ 125,765 $ 8,948 $ 142,579 $ 389,526 Reorganization items settled in cash 39,071 — — 39,071 — Adjusted cash flows from operations less special items (non-GAAP measure) 67,913 125,765 8,948 181,650 389,526 Interest on notes treated as debt reduction (3,911 ) (21,372 ) (20,912 ) (46,417 ) (64,006 ) Development capital expenditures (17,522 ) (51,420 ) (21,259 ) (77,566 ) (189,439 ) Capitalized interest (4,887 ) (8,773 ) (8,729 ) (23,068 ) (27,545 ) Free cash flow (deficit) (non-GAAP measure) $ 41,593 $ 44,200 $ (41,952 ) $ 34,599 $ 108,536

(1) Combined results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 are provided for illustrative purposes and are derived from the financial statement line items from the Successor and Predecessor periods. Because of the impact of various adjustments to the financial statements in connection with the application of fresh start accounting, including asset valuation adjustments and liability adjustments, certain results of operations for the Successor are not comparable to those of the Predecessor. Management believes that the combined results provide meaningful information to assist investors in understanding the Company’s financial results for the applicable period, but should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or more meaningful than, independent results of the Predecessor and Successor periods for the quarter and nine months ended reported in accordance with GAAP.

DENBURY INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

Reconciliation of commodity derivatives income (expense) (GAAP measure) to noncash fair value gains (losses) on commodity derivatives (non-GAAP measure)

Noncash fair value adjustments on commodity derivatives is a non-GAAP measure and is different from “Commodity derivatives expense (income)” in the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations in that the noncash fair value gains (losses) on commodity derivatives represents only the net change between periods of the fair market values of open commodity derivative positions, and excludes the impact of settlements on commodity derivatives during the period. Management believes that noncash fair value gains (losses) on commodity derivatives is a useful supplemental disclosure to “Commodity derivatives expense (income)” because the GAAP measure also includes settlements on commodity derivatives during the period; the non-GAAP measure is widely used within the industry and by securities analysts, banks and credit rating agencies in calculating EBITDA and in adjusting net income (loss) to present those measures on a comparative basis across companies, as well as to assess compliance with certain debt covenants.

Combined (Non-GAAP)(1) Predecessor Combined (Non-GAAP)(1) Predecessor Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended In thousands Sept. 30, 2020 Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 Sept. 30, 2019 Receipt on settlements of commodity derivatives $ 17,789 $ 8,057 $ 45,629 $ 88,056 $ 14,714 Noncash fair value gains (losses) on commodity derivatives (non-GAAP measure) (18,363 ) 35,098 (85,759 ) 18,011 (30,176 ) Commodity derivatives income (expense) (GAAP measure) $ (574 ) $ 43,155 $ (40,130 ) $ 106,067 $ (15,462 )

(1) Combined results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 are provided for illustrative purposes and are derived from the financial statement line items from the Successor and Predecessor periods. Because of the impact of various adjustments to the financial statements in connection with the application of fresh start accounting, including asset valuation adjustments and liability adjustments, certain results of operations for the Successor are not comparable to those of the Predecessor. Management believes that the combined results provide meaningful information to assist investors in understanding the Company’s financial results for the applicable period, but should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or more meaningful than, independent results of the Predecessor and Successor periods for the quarter and nine months ended reported in accordance with GAAP.



DENBURY INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

Reconciliation of net income (loss) (GAAP measure) to Adjusted EBITDAX (non-GAAP measure)

Adjusted EBITDAX is a non-GAAP financial measure which management uses and is calculated based upon (but not identical to) a financial covenant related to “Consolidated EBITDAX” in the Company’s senior secured bank credit facility, which excludes certain items that are included in net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Items excluded include interest, income taxes, depletion, depreciation, and amortization, and items that the Company believes affect the comparability of operating results such as items whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated or are nonrecurring. Management believes Adjusted EBITDAX may be helpful to investors in order to assess the Company’s operating performance as compared to that of other companies in the industry, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical costs basis. It is also commonly used by third parties to assess leverage and the Company’s ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or more meaningful than, net income (loss), cash flow from operations, or any other measure reported in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s Adjusted EBITDAX may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another company because all companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDAX, EBITDAX or EBITDA in the same manner. The following table presents a reconciliation of the Company’s net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDAX.

Combined (Non-GAAP)(1) Predecessor Combined (Non-GAAP)(1) Predecessor Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended In thousands Sept. 30, 2020 Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 Sept. 30, 2019 Net income (loss) (GAAP measure) $ (806,362 ) $ 72,862 $ (697,474 ) $ (1,429,820 ) $ 193,880 Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted EBITDAX Interest expense 8,038 22,858 20,617 48,601 60,672 Income tax expense (benefit) (303,795 ) 37,050 (101,706 ) (416,117 ) 91,668 Depletion, depreciation, and amortization 41,600 55,064 55,414 193,876 170,625 Noncash fair value losses (gains) on commodity derivatives 18,363 (35,098 ) 85,759 (18,011 ) 30,176 Stock-based compensation 571 3,001 1,087 4,111 9,866 Gain on debt extinguishment — (5,874 ) — (18,994 ) (106,220 ) Write-down of oil and natural gas properties 261,677 — 662,440 996,658 — Reorganization items, net 849,980 — — 849,980 — Severance-related expense 954 — 2,361 3,315 — Noncash, non-recurring and other(2) 22,419 (4,744 ) 10,231 35,014 1,459 Adjusted EBITDAX (non-GAAP measure)(3) $ 93,445 $ 145,119 $ 38,729 $ 248,613 $ 452,126

(1) Combined results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 are provided for illustrative purposes and are derived from the financial statement line items from the Successor and Predecessor periods. Because of the impact of various adjustments to the financial statements in connection with the application of fresh start accounting, including asset valuation adjustments and liability adjustments, certain results of operations for the Successor are not comparable to those of the Predecessor. Management believes that the combined results provide meaningful information to assist investors in understanding the Company’s financial results for the applicable period, but should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or more meaningful than, independent results of the Predecessor and Successor periods for the quarter and nine months ended reported in accordance with GAAP.

(2) Includes expenses incurred before the petition date and after the Emergence Date related to advisor and professional fees associated with review of strategic alternatives and comprehensive restructuring of the Company’s indebtedness of $16 million and $8 million during the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

(3) Excludes pro forma adjustments related to qualified acquisitions or dispositions under the Company’s senior secured bank credit facility. Third quarter of 2020 adjusted EBITDAX includes an insurance reimbursement of $15 million, as EBITDAX was not adjusted for the related expenses when originally incurred, and second quarter of 2020 adjusted EBITDAX includes $12 million of expense in connection with cash retention and incentive compensation resulting from modification of compensation arrangements for 21 of the Company’s executives and senior managers (See Note 6, Stock Compensation, in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2020).

DENBURY INC.

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Production (daily – net of royalties) Oil (barrels) 48,334 55,085 48,900 50,619 56,836 Gas (mcf) 8,110 8,135 7,737 7,916 9,681 BOE (6:1) 49,686 56,441 50,190 51,939 58,449 Unit sales price (excluding derivative settlements) Oil (per barrel) $ 39.23 $ 57.64 $ 24.39 $ 36.88 $ 58.82 Gas (per mcf) 1.29 1.46 1.21 1.32 2.10 BOE (6:1) 38.37 56.46 23.95 36.15 57.54 Unit sales price (including derivative settlements) Oil (per barrel) $ 43.23 $ 59.23 $ 34.64 $ 43.23 $ 59.77 Gas (per mcf) 1.29 1.46 1.21 1.32 2.10 BOE (6:1) 42.27 58.02 33.94 42.34 58.46 NYMEX differentials Gulf Coast region Oil (per barrel) $ (1.38 ) $ 3.11 $ (3.59 ) $ (0.86 ) $ 4.08 Gas (per mcf) (0.06 ) (0.24 ) (0.09 ) (0.07 ) (0.06 ) Rocky Mountain region Oil (per barrel) $ (2.03 ) $ (1.65 ) $ (4.68 ) $ (2.89 ) $ (1.85 ) Gas (per mcf) (1.74 ) (1.61 ) (1.04 ) (1.25 ) (0.90 ) Total company Oil (per barrel) $ (1.64 ) $ 1.30 $ (4.03 ) $ (1.67 ) $ 1.79 Gas (per mcf) (0.83 ) (0.87 ) (0.54 ) (0.60 ) (0.47 )

DENBURY INC.

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, Average Daily Volumes (BOE/d) (6:1) 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Tertiary oil production Gulf Coast region Delhi 3,208 4,256 3,529 3,515 4,405 Hastings 4,473 5,513 4,722 4,808 5,506 Heidelberg 4,256 4,297 4,366 4,331 4,123 Oyster Bayou 3,526 3,995 3,871 3,798 4,373 Tinsley 4,042 4,541 3,788 4,061 4,697 West Yellow Creek 588 728 695 686 584 Mature properties(1) 5,683 6,415 5,249 5,772 6,448 Total Gulf Coast region 25,776 29,745 26,220 26,971 30,136 Rocky Mountain region Bell Creek 5,551 4,686 5,715 5,665 5,096 Salt Creek 2,167 2,213 1,386 1,902 2,116 Other — 58 7 19 50 Total Rocky Mountain region 7,718 6,957 7,108 7,586 7,262 Total tertiary oil production 33,494 36,702 33,328 34,557 37,398 Non-tertiary oil and gas production Gulf Coast region Mississippi 629 873 713 696 977 Texas 3,095 3,165 3,087 3,200 3,228 Other 4 6 5 6 7 Total Gulf Coast region 3,728 4,044 3,805 3,902 4,212 Rocky Mountain region Cedar Creek Anticline 11,485 13,354 11,988 12,170 14,211 Other 979 1,238 1,069 1,051 1,285 Total Rocky Mountain region 12,464 14,592 13,057 13,221 15,496 Total non-tertiary production 16,192 18,636 16,862 17,123 19,708 Total continuing production 49,686 55,338 50,190 51,680 57,106 Property sales Gulf Coast Working Interests Sale(2) — 1,103 — 259 1,057 Citronelle(3) — — — — 286 Total production 49,686 56,441 50,190 51,939 58,449

(1) Mature properties include Brookhaven, Cranfield, Eucutta, Little Creek, Mallalieu, Martinville, McComb and Soso fields.

(2) Includes non-tertiary production related to the sale of 50% of our working interests in Webster, Thompson, Manvel, and East Hastings fields, sold in March 2020.

(3) Includes production from Citronelle Field sold in July 2019.

DENBURY INC.

PER-BOE DATA (UNAUDITED)

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Oil and natural gas revenues $ 38.37 $ 56.46 $ 23.95 $ 36.15 $ 57.54 Receipt on settlements of commodity derivatives 3.90 1.56 9.99 6.19 0.92 Lease operating expenses (15.57 ) (22.70 ) (17.80 ) (18.39 ) (22.64 ) Production and ad valorem taxes (3.00 ) (3.89 ) (1.92 ) (2.84 ) (4.12 ) Transportation and marketing expenses (2.08 ) (1.94 ) (2.06 ) (2.00 ) (2.01 ) Production netback 21.62 29.49 12.16 19.11 29.69 CO 2 sales, net of operating and discovery expenses 1.38 1.56 1.23 1.35 1.47 General and administrative expenses (3.66 ) (3.52 ) (5.21 ) (3.53 ) (3.43 ) Interest expense, net (1.76 ) (4.40 ) (4.51 ) (3.42 ) (3.80 ) Reorganization items settled in cash (8.55 ) — — (2.75 ) — Other (2.72 ) 1.09 (1.71 ) (0.74 ) 0.48 Changes in assets and liabilities relating to operations 9.77 0.93 0.44 0.26 (2.88 ) Cash flows from operations 16.08 25.15 2.40 10.28 21.53 DD&A – excluding accelerated depreciation charge (8.71 ) (10.60 ) (12.13 ) (10.87 ) (10.69 ) DD&A – accelerated depreciation charge(1) (0.39 ) — — (2.75 ) — Write-down of oil and natural gas properties (57.25 ) — (145.04 ) (70.03 ) — Deferred income taxes 66.14 (7.30 ) 22.40 28.73 (5.67 ) Gain on debt extinguishment — 1.13 — 1.33 6.66 Noncash fair value gains (losses) on commodity derivatives (4.03 ) 6.75 (18.78 ) 1.26 (1.89 ) Noncash reorganization items, net (177.40 ) — — (56.98 ) — Other noncash items (10.85 ) (1.10 ) (1.56 ) (1.44 ) 2.21 Net income (loss) $ (176.41 ) $ 14.03 $ (152.71 ) $ (100.47 ) $ 12.15

(1) Represents an accelerated depreciation charge related to assets associated with impaired unevaluated properties that were transferred to the full cost pool during the three months ended March 31, 2020.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURE SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)(1)

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, In thousands 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Capital expenditure summary Tertiary oil fields $ 2,644 $ 17,547 $ 5,194 $ 22,564 $ 72,333 Non-tertiary fields 5,867 19,385 2,294 19,115 55,939 Capitalized internal costs(2) 8,351 11,175 9,463 26,695 35,389 Oil and natural gas capital expenditures 16,862 48,107 16,951 68,374 163,661 CO 2 pipelines, sources and other 660 3,313 4,308 9,192 25,778 Capital expenditures, before acquisitions and capitalized interest 17,522 51,420 21,259 77,566 189,439 Acquisitions of oil and natural gas properties 15 25 38 95 122 Capital expenditures, before capitalized interest 17,537 51,445 21,297 77,661 189,561 Capitalized interest 4,887 8,773 8,729 23,068 27,545 Capital expenditures, total $ 22,424 $ 60,218 $ 30,026 $ 100,729 $ 217,106

(1) Capital expenditure amounts include accrued capital.

(2) Includes capitalized internal acquisition, exploration and development costs and pre-production tertiary startup costs.

DENBURY INC.

INTEREST AND FINANCING EXPENSES (UNAUDITED)

Successor Predecessor Period from Sept. 19, 2020 through Period from July 1, 2020 through Quarter Ended Quarter Ended In thousands Sept. 30, 2020 Sept. 18, 2020 Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Cash interest(1) $ 403 $ 17,734 $ 48,297 $ 45,263 Interest not reflected as expense for financial reporting purposes(1) — (6,976 ) (21,372 ) (20,912 ) Noncash interest expense 114 347 1,060 1,061 Amortization of debt discount(2) — 1,303 3,646 3,934 Less: capitalized interest (183 ) (4,704 ) (8,773 ) (8,729 ) Interest expense, net $ 334 $ 7,704 $ 22,858 $ 20,617





Successor Predecessor Period from Sept. 19, 2020 through Period from Jan. 1, 2020 through Nine Months Ended In thousands Sept. 30, 2020 Sept. 18, 2020 Sept. 30, 2019 Cash interest(1) $ 403 $ 108,824 $ 144,616 Interest not reflected as expense for financial reporting purposes(1) — (49,243 ) (64,006 ) Noncash interest expense 114 2,439 3,517 Amortization of debt discount(2) — 9,132 4,090 Less: capitalized interest (183 ) (22,885 ) (27,545 ) Interest expense, net $ 334 $ 48,267 $ 60,672

(1) Cash interest in Predecessor Periods includes interest which was paid semiannually on the Company’s previously outstanding 9% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2021 and 9¼% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2022. As a result of the accounting for certain exchange transactions in previous years, most of the future interest related to these notes was recorded as debt as of the debt issuance dates, which is reduced as semiannual interest payments are made, and therefore not reflected as interest for financial reporting purposes.

(2) Represents the amortization of debt discounts related to the Company’s previously outstanding 7¾% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2024 (“7¾% Senior Secured Notes”) and 6⅜% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 (“6⅜% Convertible Senior Notes”) issued in June 2019. In accordance with FASC 470-50, Modifications and Extinguishments, the 7¾% Senior Secured Notes and 6⅜% Convertible Senior Notes were recorded on the Company’s balance sheet at a discount of $30 million and $80 million, respectively, which was being amortized as interest expense over the term of the notes.

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED)

Successor Predecessor In thousands Sept. 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,860 $ 516 Total assets 1,677,870 4,691,867 Borrowings under senior secured bank credit facility $ 85,000 $ — Borrowings under senior secured second lien notes (principal only)(1) — 1,623,049 Borrowings under senior convertible notes (principal only)(2) — 245,548 Borrowings under senior subordinated notes (principal only) — 245,690 Financing and capital leases 90,967 167,439 Total debt (principal only) $ 175,967 $ 2,281,726 Total stockholders’ equity $ 1,098,177 $ 1,412,259

(1) Excludes $165 million of future interest payable on the notes as of December 31, 2019 accounted for as debt for financial reporting purposes and also excludes a $27 million discount to par on the 7¾% Senior Secured Notes as of December 31, 2019.

(2) Excludes a $75 million discount to par on the 6⅜% Convertible Senior Notes as of December 31, 2019.