NAMPA, Idaho, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idaho First Bank (the “Bank”) (OTC: IDFB) is pleased to announce the opening of a new full-service branch located in Nampa, Idaho. The Nampa location serves as the sixth full-service branch of Idaho First Bank, which celebrated its 15th anniversary in October.



Originally opened as a Loan Production Office (LPO) in April 2020, this new location will provide full service in-branch banking including checking and savings accounts, and lending from mortgages to business expansion and commercial construction.

“We are excited to expand into a full-service banking branch to meet the continuing growth needs that the Nampa community is experiencing,” stated Greg Lovell, CEO of Idaho First Bank.

“I feel personally invested in this community, so when the opportunity came along to bring our team to this new location, we were completely on board to provide full service banking to our customers. We understand the market and are happy to serve the industries and people that make Nampa so special,” said Chris Batt, Senior Vice President and Area Market Leader of Idaho First Bank.

The Nampa branch is located at 343 Caldwell Blvd. Nampa, ID 83651 and is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with a drive-thru.

About Idaho First Bank

Idaho First Bank (IFB) is a full-service state-chartered community bank established in October 2005 and headquartered in McCall, Idaho. Known for its People First, Community First, Idaho First motto, IFB serves the greater southwest Idaho communities with five additional branches located in New Meadows, Eagle, Ketchum, Nampa, Boise and a recently opened Loan Production Office located in Bend, Oregon. Idaho First Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit us at www.idahofirstbank.com

