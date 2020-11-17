Early Black Friday Blink deals for 2020 are underway, check out all the top early Black Friday Blink smart security camera deals right here on this page



Black Friday deals researchers have found the latest early Blink deals for Black Friday, together with offers on Blink Outdoor, Indoor, XT2 and Mini cameras. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Blink Deals:

Want some more deals? Click here to enjoy the entire selection of active deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to check out Amazon’s live Black Friday-worthy deals. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Ensure your home is protected day and night and in any weather with the Blink XT2 wireless camera system. The camera is weatherproofed for use indoors or outdoors. It features various specifications such as infrared night vision, motion detection, plus 2-way audio and live recording, all in a budget package.

The Blink XT2 will connect effortlessly to your home wifi and any iOS, Android, or Fire OS smartphone. Additionally, with up to 2 years of battery life, you can rest assured that you can easily keep an eye on what's important to you anytime, anywhere.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)