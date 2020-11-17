NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Neovasc Inc. (“Neovasc” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NVCN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Neovasc and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 28, 2020, before the market opened, Neovasc announced that a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel had voted overwhelmingly against the safety and effectiveness of the Company’s Reducer product, a medical device that treats refractory angina by altering blood flow in the heart’s circulatory system. The panel noted concerns with the Company’s clinical data, including “that the lack of blinding assessment made the primary endpoint difficult to interpret.” As a result, the panel reached a consensus “that additional premarket randomized clinical data was necessary.”

On this news, Neovasc’s stock price fell $0.77 per share, or approximately 42%, to close at $1.06 per share on October 28, 2020.

