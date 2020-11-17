Today, Grieg Seafood ASA releases its report for the third quarter 2020. At the same time, the company presents an update on its ambitions, strategy and priorities in a capital markets update.
Third quarter highlights
Commenting on the company’s performance in Q3, CEO Andreas Kvame, said:
“The third quarter was challenging for Grieg Seafood. Effects of the Covid-19 impacted price achievements negatively in all markets and we experienced operational challenges out of the ordinary on Isle of Skye. On the other hand, our Norwegian regions delivered good results in the quarter. Progress is made at our recently acquired greenfield project in Newfoundland, and healthy fish are growing in our new hatchery. However, to lower risk in the initial phase of the project, we have decided to defer the construction of the first post-smolt unit to 2023, without causing delay to our target of harvesting 15 000 tonnes in 2025.”
Capital markets update: Value creation through improvement and growth
“In 2020, we have not been able to deliver on our ambitions. Grieg Seafood has a clear goal of creating value and we are taking decisive action and implementing measures to improve our performance the coming years. We will reduce cost per unit in all regions supported by cost effective and sustainable farming methods and profitably grow our salmon production by around 45% towards 2025”, commented CEO Andreas Kvame.
The highlights from the presentation
Presentation
CEO Andreas Kvame and CFO Atle Harald Sandtorv will present the results and the capital markets update by webcast today at 8:00 a.m. CET.
The presentation can be accessed at www.griegseafood.com, or with the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20201117_3
The presentations and the subsequent Q&A will be held in Norwegian. An English transcript of the presentations will be made available at www.griegseafood.com.
