Save on a selection of Sony TV deals at the early Black Friday sale, together with all the best Sony Bravia OLED and more 4K TV offers



Early Black Friday Sony TV deals are underway. Review the latest offers on 65 inch, 60 inch, 55 inch, 48 inch and more Sony OLED TVs. Access the latest deals by clicking the links listed below.

Best Sony TV Deals:

Best TV Deals:

Searching for more deals? Click here to check out the entire selection of active deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to check out Amazon’s current Black Friday-worthy deals. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Sony continues to shape the 4K TV market with its offering of products in the 48 inch, 55 inch, 65 inch, 77 inch sizes. The premium flagship model from Sony is the BRAVIA OLED Master Series with its Picture Processor X1 Ultimate and Acoustic Surface Audio+. It uses state-of-the-art technology to provide superb audio and video to users. It was a winner of 4 awards in CES which include the excellence in 4K award, CES Innovation, and TechHome Division Mark of excellence award.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)