November 17, 2020 - Hamilton, Bermuda

Flex LNG Ltd. ("Flex LNG" or the “Company”) today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Highlights:

Revenues of $33.1 million for the third quarter 2020, compared to $25.8 million for the second quarter 2020.

Net income of $3.8 million and earnings per share of $0.07 for the third quarter 2020, compared to a net loss of $6.7 million and loss per share of $0.12 for the second quarter 2020.

Average Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") rate of $46,569 per day for the third quarter 2020, compared to $46,588 per day for the second quarter 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA of $21.9 million for the third quarter 2020, compared to $17.4 million for the second quarter 2020.

Adjusted net income of $1.2 million for the third quarter 2020, compared to adjusted net loss of $0.7 million for the second quarter 2020.

Adjusted earnings per share of $0.02 for the third quarter 2020, compared to adjusted loss per share of $0.01 for the second quarter 2020.

In July 2020, the Company took delivery of its seventh newbuilding LNG carrier, Flex Aurora, which commenced an 11 month firm charter in August.

In August 2020, the Company took delivery of its eighth newbuilding LNG carrier, Flex Artemis, which commenced a long-term charter to Clearlake Shipping, a subsidiary of the Gunvor Group, for up to ten years, where the first five years are firm.

In September 2020, the Company took delivery of its ninth newbuilding LNG carrier, Flex Resolute, which commenced an 11 month firm charter.

In October 2020, the Company took delivery of its tenth newbuilding LNG carrier, Flex Amber, which commenced a 12 month firm charter with options to extend by an additional two years.

The Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of $0.10 per share.

Øystein M Kalleklev, CEO of Flex LNG Management AS, commented:

“The third quarter was a very eventful quarter for Flex LNG. We took delivery of Flex Aurora in July, Flex Artemis in August, Flex Resolute in September and subsequent to quarter-end we took delivery of Flex Amber in October. With these additions, our fleet now consists of ten state-of-the-art large LNG carriers. All these newbuildings have been secured on fixed and variable charters, evidencing the attractiveness of our modern efficient vessels.

Our trading results were in line with the second quarter and our guidance. We have thus been able to trade our vessels at cash break-even levels during very challenging market conditions, despite significant spot exposure and operational restrictions caused by Covid-19. We are pleased that our vessels have been operating with 100 per cent up-time, and that we have managed to minimize extended stays on our vessels for our seafarers with 32 crew changes conducted in the period May to October.

During the autumn, both gas and freight markets have recovered, and we are thus expecting our TCE to increase to $70-75,000 per day for the fourth quarter. Improved trading results together with a strong financial position, which includes financing for the three remaining newbuildings, also enables us to reinstate the dividend. ”

Third Quarter 2020 Result Presentation

For further information, please contact:

Harald Gurvin, CFO

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00

