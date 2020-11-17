Announcement no. 19 2020

Copenhagen – 17 November 2020 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) publishes dates for the announcement of financial results and the annual general meeting.

Financial calendar 2021 for Agillic A/S

Q4 results 2020 and Annual report 2020 26 February 2021



Annual general meeting 30 March 2021

Q1 results 2021 4 May 2021

Half-year report 2021 26 August 2021

Q3 results 2021 22 October 2021

The financial results are expected to be published at 08.00 am on the dates indicated. Following the release of the results, the announcements and the reports will be available on agillic.com.

Shareholders who wish to request an item to be included to the agenda of the annual general meeting on 30 March 2021 must submit the proposals in time for them to be received by the Company no later than Tuesday 16 February 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 30 78 42 00

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

Bent Faurskov, CFO, Agillic A/S

+45 25 16 21 03

bent.faurskov@agillic.com

Certified Adviser

Tofte & Company

Sasja Dalgaard, sd@toftecompany.com

Christian IX’s Gade 7, 1111 Copenhagen K

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our customer marketing platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers.

Besides the Company’s headquarter in Copenhagen, Denmark, Agillic has sales offices in London (UK) and Stockholm (Sweden), as well as a development unit in Kyiv (Ukraine). For further information, please visit www.agillic.com

Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is obligated to publish the above information in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 17 November 2020.

Agillic A/S – Gammel Mønt 2 – 1171 Copenhagen K – Denmark

Attachment