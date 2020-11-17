Success for We Share Amundi,

the capital increase reserved for employees

Paris, 17 November 2020

The capital increase reserved for employees “We Share Amundi” (announced on 31 July) has been a success: nearly one out two employees in France took part in the operation, which offered employees to subscribe for shares with a discount of 30% for the second consecutive year.

Over 1,350 employees from 9 countries subscribed for the capital increase, with total subscriptions exceeding €18m.

This operation was completed under existing powers granted by the General Shareholders’ Meeting held on 16 May 2019.

It reflects Amundi’s commitment to involve its employees more closely in the development of the business and the creation of economic value. It will also increase employees’ feelings of belonging.

The impact of this operation on net earnings per share is insignificant: 422,648 shares are created (representing 0.21% of capital and voting rights).

A notice regarding the admission of the new shares (ISIN code: FR0004125920) will be published by Euronext Paris today. The new shares will be admitted to trading on the morning of Thursday 19 November.

This new issuance brings the number of shares making up Amundi's share capital to 202,585,953 shares.

Employees now hold 0.7% of Amundi’s share capital, compared with 0.5% before the capital increase.

***

1 Source: IPE “Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2020, based on assets under management as at 31/12/2019

2 Boston, Dublin, London, Milan, Paris and Tokyo

3 Amundi data as at 30/09/2020





